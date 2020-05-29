“We’re back in business.”
Those were the words of Kevin Johnson, owner of the Gale River Motel in Franconia, after Gov. Chris Sununu announced the limited re-opening of hotels.
New Hampshire’s lodging establishments have been closed since April 6 with exceptions for essential workers and vulnerable populations.
“I was prepared to go until Dec. 31 and not have anybody book,” Johnson said. “The governor’s] announcement is way better than I would have anticipated.”
Establishments with 20 rooms or less and those with separate entrances to rooms will be allowed to open at full capacity on Friday, June 5. Those with interior room access will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
Reservations can be booked immediately.
Guests will be limited to New Hampshire residents and out-of-staters who have quarantined in their home states for 14 days, although
It will generate much-needed revenue for the state’s hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, and other accommodations.
“I was operating on a shoestring,” said Johnson.
It is unclear how the 14-day quarantine restriction for out-of-state bookings will be enforced.
It’s cause for concern in the North Country. Some worry that visitors from harder-hit areas could spark a surge in the region, which has experienced a handful of cases since March 1.
“I have no way to verify if they’ve completed a 14-day quarantine, other than to take their word,” Johnson said. “If they say ‘yes they have,’ I guess I can book that reservation.”
Friday’s announcement came as a surprise to some.
Beth Cape, owner of The Barron Brook Inn in Whitefield, said her 20-unit establishment is not prepared to accept guests next week. She must complete water well testing, hire a handyman, and procure food and supplies.
Her business is tentatively scheduled to re-open on July 1.
“With the supply chain strained, you have to get supplies, but where are you going to get them?” she asked.
The lodging industry will have to follow guidelines designed to protect public health and limit transmission of coronavirus.
That means hotels and motels will operate differently.
Cape will no longer offer communal food such as continental breakfasts, plates of fresh-baked brownies and cookies, or pitchers of ice water. She will switch from silverware, ceramic plates and glass cups to disposable items (“We went to real glasses and plates to reduce waste,” she sighed). She worries about finding suppliers for hand sanitizer, cleaning items, and personal protection equipment.
Johnson faces similar changes at the 12-unit Gale River Motel. He will cease to offer continental breakfast and housekeeping during stays. Guests will be offered car-side check in, or can enter the lobby with a mask on. He will keep units vacant for 48 hours between reservations.
Still, he looks forward to welcoming back guests.
“My policies will change … but to be back in business is great news,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy for a small fish like me but it’s a big reprieve.”
