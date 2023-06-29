N.H. House Kills Landfill Siting Bill

Kelley Potenza, a Republican state representative from Stafford, is encouraging her House colleagues, in a vote on Thursday, to kill a landfill siting bill that a number of North Country residents and lawmakers have been following during the 2023 legislative session. (Contributed image)

During a House floor vote vote on Thursday, a landfill siting bill that was closely watched in the North Country died in a 134-238 vote.

Citing involvement by Casella Waste Systems in the crafting of the bill, a state representative had urged her New Hampshire House of Representative colleagues to kill the bill.

