N.H. Lawmakers Looking At OHRV Legislation For 2022

Following a meeting of state officials this week regarding Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles and their use on some state and town roads, legislation is being looked at for 2022 in an effort to keep those on-shared roads safe and hold OHRV riders accountable for violations.
On Tuesday in Plymouth, State Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown, met with state Reps. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill; Suzanne Smith, D-Hebron; Joyce Weston, D-Plymouth; Eamon Kelley, D-Berlin; and officials from New Hampshire State Police, the state Department of Transportation, New Hampshire Department of Cultural and Natural Resources, New Hampshire Trails Bureau, Colebrook Police Chief Paul Rella, and Buddy Dionne, president of the New Hampshire OHRV Association.
On Thursday, Thompson said it was a unique meeting in that those present had not before been in the same room to discuss the OHRV issue and the ongoing concerns about the machines on roads.
One of the challenges has been that each state department has had its own regulations in regard to OHRV rules and enforcement and they’re not all synchronized.
“The towns have a part in that as well,” he said. “Some of the interpretation is you’re not supposed to ride in the dark on the trails because that’s against trail rules. If you’re riding after dark on a town road that isn’t closed by the town to night riding, then the police have a hard time giving you a ticket if you’re not speeding or doing something else wrong, because technically the roads are not a trail. As far as state police is concerned, they have had a hard time deciphering who they should ticket and who they shouldn’t, so they’ve basically stepped out of it unless there’s a complaint that they need to follow up on.”
The Coos County Sheriff’s Department has two OHRVs it uses for trail patrol and also patrols with cruisers for road violations.
“What we’ve decided is we need to put together some legislation that will make these laws more homogeneous so that they’re easier to understand,” said Thompson. “We’re also going to look into possibly increasing some of the fines, mostly around the road traffic with the ATVs. We’re also going to look at making it so if they get a violation on the road, it would go on their driver’s license. It does not currently do that on the trails. I’m not sure it’s necessary on the trails, but I think it certainly is when they’re traveling on the roads.”
Another idea is to have riding clubs put up proper signage to show riders where they can’t go.
One proposal is to put a sign at each road crossing in both directions that states that any rider from this point on along the road is subject to New Hampshire’s traffic laws and not the trail rules.
“So if they’re speeding on the road, they would get a ticket like anybody else would,” said Thompson. “That will help state police and local police understand the parameters of their authority.”
Another sign would be prohibit night riding on roads, which Thompson said has become a big problem in some areas.
Riding on trails officially ends a half hour after sunset.
The goal is to put together legislation that would not be so restrictive that it wouldn’t pass the New Hampshire House of Representatives, he said.
“We’re going to try to draft the legislation so it’s not offensive to any of these groups and hopefully we’re making OHRVing and driving on roads safer for everyone,” said Thompson. “That is the ultimate goal, to make it safer for everyone … I think we all understand each other now and understand the common problems that each entity who was at the table has with this. It gives us a very good basis to do some legislation that might help the problem. When you propose new rules for a sport or activity, everyone thinks it’s because you’re negative about it and you’re against it. That could not be farther form the truth. I’m not against four-wheeling. What I am against is the annoyance that it can create for the local residents that are here year round, not just here for three or four weeks. I think they deserve the same consideration as the four-wheelers do.”
A plan for legislation is to see if creating a new RSA can be avoided and instead amend an existing law, such as RSA 215, which Thompson said spells out the do’s and don’ts of OHRV riding, but isn’t specific enough on certain points.
“That is one of the things we have to work with,” he said.
Dionne was reached on Friday for comment about the planned legislation and his views on it as New Hampshire OHRV Association president.
“I have no comment at this time,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.