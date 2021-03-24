N.H. Man Jailed After High Speed Pursuit

A Lancaster man is being held on $5,000 bail after he allegedly stole a Jeep and led police in two states on a methamphetamine-fueled chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour Tuesday.
Joshua D. York, 21, was finally taken into custody after Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby forced the stolen Jeep off Walker Pit Road in the town of Concord.
Sheriff Colby then exited his cruiser, drew his sidearm and ordered the driver out of the car.
“The suspect placed his hands in the air and said ‘Okay Trevor,’” wrote Sheriff Colby in his report. “At this point I recognized the driver as Joshua York. I returned my sidearm to its holster and helped him out of the backseat of the Jeep and placed him in cuffs.”
On Wednesday afternoon, York pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court to felony aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor charges of reckless operation, methamphetamine possession and drugged driving.
Judge Michael J. Harris set bail and conditions of release including an order that York not contact, abuse or harass the owners of the Jeep identified as Julia Simonds and David Spreadbury.
York is now being detained at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
New Hampshire police say the incident began when Spreadbury called them at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to report that his white Jeep Compass had been stolen overnight from his Dalton residence.
Lancaster Police later spotted the stolen Jeep and said York failed to stop when they tried to pull him over.
“The driver of the white Jeep pulled into the oncoming traffic (south while vehicles traveling north) almost hitting oncoming vehicles,” wrote Lancaster Police Chief Timothy L. Charbonneau in his report. “Our speed at this time was in excess of 100 mph.”
Police continued to pursue the Jeep through Lancaster and Whitefield until it crossed into Vermont where it was later spotted by Sheriff Colby.
According to his affidavit filed in support of the charges, York grew up in Gilman and was already well known to Sheriff Colby.
“York is known to me to have been involved in multiple thefts and has stolen several vehicles in the past,” wrote Colby. “York is also known to me to be a regular user of illicit drugs. “
Colby said York was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet when he was arrested.
“When I asked him what he was on he stated Meth,” wrote Colby. ” York stated that he understood he was being charged with DUI because he was driving while on Meth.”
Police said they found a small ball of aluminum foil containing an off-white crystalline substance in York’s backpack that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
In addition to the Vermont charges, a warrant for York’s arrest was issued by New Hampshire authorities Wednesday for his alleged theft of the Jeep.
If convicted of all the Vermont charges York is facing a possible sentence of up to 19 years in prison and over $15,000 in fines.
