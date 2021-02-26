LITTLETON POLICE
David Loiselle, 43, of East Ryegate, Vt., was arrested Feb. 12 on a warrant for simple assault. He was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on April 13.
——-
Roberto Hernandez Lopez, 49, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 9 on a warrant for unlawful conduct after an accident, domestic violence and criminal threatening. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.
——-
Richard Daley, 84, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 8 on Patriots Drive on charges of domestic violence and simple assault.
——-
David Vanderblue, 22, of Fairfield, Conn., was arrested Feb. 6 on West Main Street for driving without a valid license. He was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
——-
Theresa Trahan, 42, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 5 on West Main Street for stalking. She was arraigned on Feb. 5 and released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Steven Soucy, 32, and Rachel Lang, 37, both of Littleton, were taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on Feb. 4 on Pleasant Street and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Cody Hakansson, 26, of Guildhall, Vt., was arrested Jan. 31 on West Main Street for misuse of license plates. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.
——-
Branden Thompson, 32, of Littleton, was arrested Jan. 29 on a warrant for criminal mischief. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.
——-
Meghann Hesseltine, 33, and David Wright, 41, both of Littleton, were arrested Jan. 29 on a warrant from the Amherst Police Department. They were released on summons and are scheduled to appear in Milford District Court on April 13.
——-
Gavin Laleme, 19, of Bethlehem, was arrested Jan. 29 on a Littleton Police Department warrant for willful concealment and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Raymond Fregeau, 25, of Littleton, was arrested Jan. 27 on Main Street on a bench warrant. Bail was set at $112 cash.
——-
Jorge Guzman, 32, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on Jan. 27 on Maple Street, and transported to the House of Corrections.
——-
Dagan Webster, 19, of Dalton, was arrested Jan. 26 on Beacon Street for reckless driving and unlawful use of tobacco by a minor. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.
NHSP - TROOP F
Kevin Sweet, 45, of West Stewartstown, was arrested by NHSP Troop F on Feb. 6 on Route 3 in Stewartstown for domestic violence and criminal threatening.
——-
Erik Adams, 42, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested by NHSP Troop D on Feb. 11 in Lebanon on a warrant.
——-
Eric Brower, 43, of Stratford, was arrested by NHSP Troop D on Feb. 11 along Interstate 93 in Concord for driving under the influence, subsequent-offense driving after suspension, not equipping his vehicle with a required alcohol interlock breathalyzer device, and on an arrest warrant.
