N.H. School Board Candidates At A Glance Feb 6, 2023

Four candidates are running for two seats on the Littleton School Board

SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES AT A GLANCE

The following are the slates of candidates for local North Country school board races. Incumbents marks as (i).

Election dates are as follows: Lafayette Regional (March 9), Landaff and Stratford (March 13), Haverhill Cooperative, Littleton, Stark and White Mountains Regional (March 14), Lisbon Regional (March 15), Profile (March 16), Northumberland (March 18) and Bethlehem (March 21). SAU 23

Haverhill Cooperative: Three-year term (two seats): Donald LoCascio (i), Aaron Palm (i); One-year term (one seat): Robert St. Pierre (i)

SAU 35

[Note: The candidate filing deadline for the Bethlehem and Profile school districts is Friday, Feb. 10]

Lafayette Regional: Three-year-term (Franconia seat): Joseph Garrison; Three-year-term (Easton seat) Megan Detamore (i)

Landaff: Three-year-term (one seat): Matthew Copithorne 

Lisbon Regional: Three-year-term (three seats): Nina Brown (i), Owen Clark (i), Stephen Sherry (i)

SAU 36

White Mountains Regional: Three-year-term (Carroll seat): James Murphy (i), Ben Jellison; Three-year-term (Lancaster seat): Herb Randall (i); Three-year-term (Dalton Seat): Evelyn Flynn

SAU 58

Northumberland: One-year term (one seat): Sam Young; Three-year term (two seats): James Weagle (i), Tina Lunderville (i)

Stark: Three-year term (one seat): Kendra Bell

Stratford: Three-year term (one seat): Nicole King

SAU 84

Litttleton: Three-year-term (two seats): Erica Antonucci (i), Adolfo Gelsi, William Gendreau, Donald Regnet

More from this section

Peacham To Host Winter Carnival Feb. 17 & 18

Five Candidates Vie For Two Select Board Seats In Haverhill

Local Man Reported As Victim In Waterbury Fire Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 