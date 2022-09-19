N.H. School Boards Will Be Required To Have Student Reps Starting Jan. 1
Littleton High School Daisy Bronson Middle School #filephoto

New Hampshire high school students will be guaranteed a voice on local school boards under a revised law.

The law (RSA 189:1-c) was changed earlier this year and requires school boards to have at least one non-voting student member from each public high school in the district.

