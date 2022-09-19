N.H. School Boards Will Be Required To Have Student Reps Starting Jan. 1

New Hampshire high school students will be guaranteed a voice on local school boards under a revised law.
The law (RSA 189:1-c) was changed earlier this year and requires school boards to have at least one non-voting student member from each public high school in the district.
The law does not apply to school districts without high schools. It takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Before the change, student representation on school boards was optional.
The primary sponsor for the amendment, Rep. Tony LaBranche of Amherst, explained to the House Education Committee in January that mandatory student representation would allow school boards to make better-informed decisions.
He said student representatives serve an important advisory role and bring unique insights to school board discussions, noting, “There’s a lot of things taxpayers and voters and even [adult] school board members don’t even know what’s going on at the schools.”
N.H. SCHOOLS PREPARE FOR CHANGE
North Country school districts such as Haverhill Cooperative, Littleton and White Mountains Regional are in the process of adopting policies to meet the new requirement.
Under the amended law, student representatives must be elected by the student body.
The Northumberland School District already has a non-voting student member for the current academic year, Groveton High School senior class President Julie Glover.
“[Glover] will be representing the student body and giving the Board updates on events and giving voice for student needs, passions, and opinions,” said Superintendent Ronna HasBrouck.
The White Mountains Regional School District appointed WMRHS senior Grace Frink as the student representative to the school board for the 2021-2022 school year and will move to adopt a new policy in the coming weeks so that the student body can elect Frink’s replacement.
“We hope to have our [next] Student Board member aboard as soon as the student body elects one,” said Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
Haverhill Cooperative and Littleton are also taking steps towards new policy adoption.
“Littleton does not have a student School Board Member at this time. The District intends to comply with the new state law within the required timeline,” said Littleton Superintendent William Hart.
STILL OPTIONAL IN VERMONT
School boards in Vermont are not required to have a student representative.
However, several do.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, said three CCSU schools (Cabot, Danville and Twinfield) each have non-voting student reps.
“These are typically high school students. The number of student seats varies, but each district has a process that starts with a recommendation from the Principal. Once appointed by the Board, the student holds the seat until they graduate, unless they step down due to course load, departure for early college, etcetera,” Tucker said.
Superintendent Elaine Collin of the North Country Supervisory Union said “a couple” of NCSU school boards have non-voting student members.
Randall Gawel, superintendent for the Orange East Supervisory Union, said his district’s high schools (Blue Mountain Union, Oxbow) do not have dedicated student representatives, but students are encouraged to participate.
“Our high schools have representation from student government, students involved in government classes are often asked to attend at least one public meeting as a learning experience, and students who have innovative ideas, insights, and/or questions are encouraged to come to the board meetings and discuss them with our board members. And they often do,” Gawel said.
“Our boards are always open to students engaging in the process and love to see them there. The work of the boards is, if nothing else, work for our students and so the closer that they can be to that process, we feel it is for the better.”
The Kingdom East School District, which oversees K-8 schools and does not run a high school, does not have a non-voting student member.
“Because we do not operate a high school, we have student presentations, but the volume and context for Board members to be students is too much for the eighth grade. Once in high school there is not as much a connection because the Board does not govern the independent schools [such as Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy],” said KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said
Superintendents Penny Chamberlin (Orleans Central Supervisory Union) and David Baker (Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union) said their boards do not have student representatives but the matter has been discussed.
