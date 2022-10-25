Among the issues taking center stage in the North Country are commercial landfills.
Many residents and lawmakers have strong feelings about whether they want a new landfill in the region (Casella Waste Systems is proposing a 180-acre landfill site beside Forest Lake in Dalton), and if so, where it should be located.
As one of 24 New Hampshire state senators, the next District 1 senator could be the deciding vote on the next landfill bill.
In 2020, one of those Senate-1 candidates, state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, sponsored House Bill 1454, a site-specific bill that uses time and units of feet per year as a measure for a proscribed distance between any new landfill and any surface water based on how fast the groundwater flows between them.
The aim is to have time to address any contaminated groundwater before it reaches a lake, tributary, or river.
The bill was vetoed by the governor and failed in a New Hampshire Senate override vote.
Had it passed, HB 1454 could have prevented a landfill from being located at Casella’s proposed Dalton site because the groundwater there, compared to other areas, travels relatively quickly through sand and gravel.
Proponents of the bill say groundwater in other areas, like the municipally owned Mt. Carberry landfill in Success near Berlin, passes through mostly clay, and HB 1454 would not apply to locations like those.
In some form, HB 1454 will return for the 2023 legislative session.
Tucker and Senate-1 candidate Carrie Gendreau, a Republican from Littleton and member of the Littleton Select Board, were each asked how they would vote on it if elected to the Senate and if they support a new commercial landfill in the North Country.
Gendreau
If Gendreau was in the Senate, she said she would have voted against HB 1454.
“Part of it is because, and it goes back to what dad always said, get both sides of the story,” she said. “I feel the requirements of the bill basically eliminates any other landfill. With the tributaries, with all the waterways we have, where would somebody seriously put a landfill, without giving consideration to the requirements that they would have at the federal and state level as far as protection? So that’s why. There was always something that bothered me about it and now that I’m doing a little more research and digging into it, I’m finding that it’s got some holes.”
Gendreau said she was born and raised in the North Country and it’s the clean water and pristine environment that in many ways is the region’s livelihood that draws visitors, but she can’t agree with how 1454 was handled and brought right back the day after it failed in the Senate veto override.
Like Tucker, she said she would not oppose a commercial landfill in the North Country.
“The short answer is yes, the long answer is it has to be done right,” said Gendreau. “I don’t know what that right way is other than a lot of research. What I’m finding is one of the biggest angst people have, whether they support the landfill or not, is shipping in out-of-state garbage … It’s a concern people are talking about. But I also have to go back that it’s private land, it’s a private business. When we start doing that, what’s the precedent now as far as regulation? It is trash, obviously, but it’s a much bigger issue than that.”
Tucker
After participating in Franconia’s Old Home Day in July, Tucker called HB 1454 a “legacy bill,” a piece of legislation that she said would impact generations and protect a pristine part of the North Country.
“There’s no question that the successor to the landfill siting bill would be a top priority of mine,” said Tucker. “I think the vote that the House gave, overwhelming, bipartisan, shows that we’re ready. I don’t think it will be that difficult. I hope it’s in time.”
Tucker said she is not necessarily opposed to a new landfill in the North Country if it is sited in the right location and groundwater and abutters wouldn’t be impacted.
“I think it’s time other parts of the state do their share, but if there is a place that is reasonable, where groundwater will not be polluted, where things will not go bad, I think it has to be considered,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff people don’t want to live near, and landfills are one of them. It’s the size of them. I have been over twice to the [Casella] landfill in Bethlehem and probably three times to Success, and they’re are just huge. And I think it’s the height of them that’s such a surprise to people, and most of us feel we’re quite happy with the hills we already have. We don’t need to build new ones with trash. It doesn’t seem like something people want.”
In addition to size and height, there are other impacts, like the number of years with truck traffic, said Tucker.
“It’s the longevity of the projects, not just the fact that it’s a project,” she said. “It’s a project over time. And I do know, because my family lost land in Shelburne, how agonizing it is to have what you thought was going to be a forever thing not be that. I do feel very empathetic to people whose way of life could potentially change.”
She called northern New Hampshire a gorgeous area.
“It’s beautiful in the spring, it’s beautiful in the fall, it’s beautiful in the winter,” said Tucker. “We are a tourist mecca and you have to really think twice about that.”
