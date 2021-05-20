N.H. Senate Kills State Parks-Landfill Buffer Bill

During a floor vote on Thursday, the New Hampshire Senate voted 14-8 to kill the bill that sought to prohibit the siting of any new landfill within two miles of any state park.
The vote on House Bill 177 that was mostly along party lines, with most Republicans opposed and most Democrats in favor, was a blow to opponents of the 180-acre Casella Waste Systems commercial landfill proposed beside Forest Lake State Park in Dalton.
They are, however, moving forward.
“We’re disappointed obviously, but hopeful that this follows the process it’s supposed to follow and will turn out right in the end,” said state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, a sponsor of HB 177.
Three Democrats joined the Republicans to vote against the bill and two senators were not present for the vote.
“I thought there was a small chance it could have passed the Senate and was hesitant all along on what the outcome would be,” she said.
Going forward, Hennessey will collaborate with more lawmakers, among them state Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown, another co-sponsor of HB 177.
“We will take all of the concerns we had heard with the opponents of the legislation because I don’t think anyone wants to ruin New Hampshire state parks,” she said. “Ideally, we would come to some sort of compromise that puts a buffer around those things we prize the most in the state. Rep. Thompson has already reached out to me and said he’s willing to work on something.”
Supporters of HB 177, whose local sponsors also included state Reps. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, and Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, were buoyed when it passed the New Hampshire House of Representatives in April after a House committee recommended it be inexpedient to legislate, or killed.
On Monday, before Thursday’s Senate floor vote, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee recommended 3-2 (strictly along party lines, with three Republicans and two Democrats) that the bill be inexpedient to legislate.
With HB 177’s defeat, the current landfill setback from a state park remains 100 feet.
If the Casella landfill goes through, it would be about 200 feet from Forest Lake State Park boundary and could take up to nearly half of its waste from out of state.
Among the bill supporters is Whitefield and Forest Lake resident Adam Finkel, an environmental sciences professor for the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health and a past director of health standards programs at the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Finkel said he is not against the siting of landfills but believes the proposed location in Dalton, on land currently owned by Douglas Ingerson Jr. who agreed to sell to Casella if the company obtains its landfill permits, is a poor one.
Critics of the location cite adverse impacts to property values, nuisance odors, noises and animals, and possible contamination of Forest Lake, nearby waterways, and groundwater and drinking water.
“To me, the most important issue is and remains the hoax that if [Casella CEO John] Casella and Ingerson can’t build in this one spot, there is no other place in all of the North Country, New Hampshire, or New England to put the next landfill we will need, and I do believe we will need one to two more this century,” said Finkel. “The bill’s opponents kept claiming, with zero logic or evidence, that by taking 9 percent of the land area of the state - two-mile circles around 70-odd state parks - out of bounds, there could be no new landfill anywhere. This is nuts. We will need at most 500 acres for dumps this century, and the state contains 9 million acres of land.”
He likened the amount of acreage that will be needed for new landfills in the next century to the size of a golf ball on big chunk of land.
Bill opponents, including Casella, argued that HB 177 infringes on property owner rights, an issue that was brought up on the floor by state Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua.
Avard said private property rights hadn’t been discussed, but they had been at a previous Senate hearing, said Finkel.
“Every piece of legislation balances competing rights,” said Finkel. “This one I said there’s no contest on - it’s not just that there are many more people who will be hurt than who will be enriched by a project like this, it’s that the losses to the losers are irrevocable, home values plummeting, quality of life, environment. No one is ever going to make those people even partially whole again … There is a lot of property private property around this lake whose value would change enormously.”
Ingerson and Casella aren’t going to lose much if the Legislature looked at the science and determined that they don’t have a right to transact within two miles of Forest Lake State Park, said Finkel.
“Ingerson can still sell to almost anybody else and John Casella can buy from just about anyone else,” he said.
The Senate, by not changing the 100-foot barrier, still made a decision on state park buffers and had the opportunity to listen to scientists, but chose instead to listen to “amateurs” on the other side instead of doing its job, which is to set state policy, said Finkel.
Some municipalities came out against the bill because they were told their tipping fee per ton of waste would increase, said Hennessey.
“But there’s nothing in state law that prevents a municipality from developing their own solid waste management solution locally,” she said. “That would solve the tipping fee issue and also solve some of the issues that other people brought up, with air pollution and things of that nature. Maine has done that, they don’t take out of state trash.”
Another avenue to address solid waste management in the state is the working group on solid waste, said Hennessey.
“Ideally, that group would help to solidify a plan on what New Hampshire’s needs are and how we can address New Hampshire’s needs and not address the needs of the entire Northeast by taking their trash here and allowing their heavy trucks on our roads,” she said. “I would just like to see that however this works out, it works out in the favor of the North Country and we are not the dumping zone for southern New Hampshire and the rest of New England.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.