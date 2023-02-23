The New Hampshire Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill seeking a $25 million appropriation to rebuild the 40-year-old aerial tramway at the state-owned Cannon Mountain.

As Senate Bill 55, sponsored by state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, goes to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, estimates are being developed to determine how much it would cost to replace the tram with a gondola, a suggestion made by some, including Gov. Chris Sununu, who is expected to receive those cost estimates.

