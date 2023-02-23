The New Hampshire Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill seeking a $25 million appropriation to rebuild the 40-year-old aerial tramway at the state-owned Cannon Mountain.
As Senate Bill 55, sponsored by state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, goes to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, estimates are being developed to determine how much it would cost to replace the tram with a gondola, a suggestion made by some, including Gov. Chris Sununu, who is expected to receive those cost estimates.
Supporters of SB 55, however, seek to keep the year-round tram, which they said can hold more people, run more days out of the year, and is a unique part of Cannon Mountain’s history and visitor experience.
On Thursday, Gendreau said Brian Wilson, the new director of the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, is working on the gondola costs behind the scenes.
“It’s looking like it’s going to be a whole lot more expensive than the tram because they will have to redo the buildings, the base building and the summit building, and they’ll have to redo the wire system,” she said.
In addition, there would be some things a gondola system couldn’t do, such as having a personal concierge in each gondola, said Gendreau.
She said Gondolas would also have to run below the tree line because of the wind.
During a Senate hearing several weeks ago, Sarah Stewart, commissioner for the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said a gondola would be closed for more days because of the high-elevation winds.
Currently, the tram generates about $2 million a year in revenue.
Based on current revenues, the $25 million investment would pay for itself in about 12 years, said Gendreau.
“The tram is iconic in and of itself, but it’s more the experience of the Franconia Notch Park system,” she said. “The good thing is the people who are coming up there are also going to the Flume, they are visiting Echo Lake, they are visiting the Basin, they are visiting that whole park. While they are up there on the tram, the guide is also sharing with them information about the Flume.”
As for state park revenue, Franconia Notch State Park ranks number one for revenue generation, followed by Hampton Beach.
For SB 55’s success in the Senate, Gendreau called it a team effort and thanked state Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, a co-sponsor.
“He called me and asked me if I’d be willing to be the prime sponsor,” she said. “I thank him so much for trusting me. That’s a huge dollar amount, especially for a junior senator. We also have a couple of co-sponsors from the House.”
The current second-generation tram, in operation since 1980, is nearing the end of its four-decade service and parts will soon be obsolete.
If approved, SB 55 would authorize the third iteration of Cannon Mountain’s aerial tramway.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Gendreau. “We’re having our sights set on having an 85th-anniversary celebration. It was on June 28, 1938, that the first one ran.”
Ideally, the celebration can coincide with the bill passing and being signed into law, she said.
Fourth-graders in New Hampshire get to experience the tram because it’s part of the state’s history, said Gendreau.
“It makes us unique,” she said. “The tram was the first one in North America.”
While the bill would fast-track the rebuild, some things could stay the same.
“I’m sure they’ll keep the trams the same red and yellow, ‘Ketchup’ and ‘Mustard,’” said Gendreau. “Those are the nicknames for them, which are fun, too.”
