New Hampshire Fish and Game officials aided a New Hampshire snowmobiler stuck in deep snow Monday morning in a remote area closed to snowmobiling near South Bay Bog in Pittsburg, N.H.

Scott Nadeau, 52, of New Boston, Mass., in a 9-1-1 called said that in addition to being stuck, he had lost his gloves in the snow and believed he had frostbite on his hands.

