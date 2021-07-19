A proposal to charge for parking in key areas of Franconia Notch State Park is in the works.
If approved, fees would be collected at the Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path trailhead lot off I-93N, which has space for 133 cars, and at the Lafayette Place lot off I-93S, which has space for 22 cars. The two parking areas are joined by an underpass and provide access to the notch’s most famous trails, including the world-renowned Franconia Ridge Loop.
“The idea is to charge for parking when the hiker shuttle is running,” said Philip Bryce, Director of the state’s Division of Parks and Recreation, said on Friday.
Franconia Notch has always been short on parking during high season, and for years cars illegally lined the sides of the narrow two-lane highway, posing a safety risk. All parking areas in the park are currently free of charge.
In late 2018, the state park began to pilot a hiker shuttle that was expanded in 2019.
The shuttle ran continuously on weekends and holidays from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. from the large gravel parking lot across from Cannon Mountain’s base lodge (just off of exit 34C) down to Lafayette Place and the Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path trailhead. The round-trip cost was $5, paid in cash, and dogs were allowed.
While many utilized the shuttle during its operating season — between mid-May and mid-October — Bryce said it lost the state $50,000 in 2019. Parking fees at the two lots would help to offset the shuttle’s cost.
The shuttle is currently not in operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryce noted that while the lots themselves are within the park, hikers who utilize them are generally heading up into the White Mountain National Forest, not enjoying the state park’s numerous (paid and unpaid) attractions.
The White Mountain National Forest currently charges $5 for a parking day pass at their lots throughout the region. Annual passes are available for $30.
Bryce said that parking fees in the state park would likely be $10 to $15 per day, consistent with fees charged at state beaches on the Seacoast.
The current daily parking fee at Hampton Beach State Park and Wallis Sands State Park is $15 per passenger vehicle, and reservations can be made. Some parking spots at the beaches are set aside on a first-come-first-serve basis for season pass holders ($175 is currently levied for a “Seacoast Parking Pass”) and those with a state parks license plate, though reservations are still encouraged.
Bryce expects that Franconia Notch’s hiker shuttle will resume operations in 2022, and he plans to bring the fee proposal before the legislature’s fiscal committee late this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.