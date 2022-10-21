WHITEFIELD — What exactly does the New Hampshire Supreme Court do?
Juniors and seniors at White Mountains Regional High School had a chance to find out during the court’s first visit to the school on Thursday.
The event, which provides students and community members with an up-close opportunity to learn about the court’s work through a dialogue with both the justices as well as the attorneys arguing a case, marked the 22nd “On The Road” educational program visit to a New Hampshire school since the program launched two decades ago.
The justices — Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, Senior Associate Justice and Colebrook native Gary Hicks, and Associate Justices James Bassett, Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, and Patrick Donovan — heard oral arguments in an actual case and afterward, took questions from students about their jobs and how they came to be seated the state’s highest court.
Welcoming the students was Sandra Cabrera, an attorney and a circuit court judge in Coos County, who called the visit “an important public outreach program that the court has so that students like you can insight into how the court works.”
The case that was argued in WMRHS’s auditorium — State v. David Tufano, an animal cruelty case involving a cat in a Havahart trap that was sprayed with water in a plastic tub — was argued just as it would have been in the NHSC’s courtroom in Concord, with attorneys on both sides given 15 minutes to make their arguments, and all of the justices, essentially playing devil’s advocate, peppering both lawyers with slews of questions.
Tufano was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty by a jury and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine with no jail time.
But he appealed on the argument that his neighbor, who had told the initial neighbor who witnessed the alleged act of animal cruelty that Tufano had a history of trapping cats in his backyard, had been convicted 22 years earlier for giving a false statement to police in a domestic violence case.
The question before the Supreme Court is whether a witness with that conviction, which relates to truthfulness, should have been allowed by the trial judge to offer testimony in the case and whether the judge exercised reasonable or unreasonable discretion in allowing it.
Defense attorney Ted Lothstein, who was given the first 15 minutes, argued that the testimony should have been excluded, and because it wasn’t, Tufano didn’t have a chance for a fair and impartial jury.
Arguing for the state was N.H. Criminal Justice Bureau Appeals attorney Sam Gonyea, who said the neighbor’s conviction was more than two decades old, she had no subsequent criminal convictions, and her credibility was not an issue at trial.
Answering questions from the students after the arguments were Lothstein and Gonyea, as well as Senior Assistant Attorney General Anthony Galdieri.
Asking the first question to the justices was WMRHS student Madeleine Lorenz.
“My question for you today is in your opinion what is the most critical skill a Supreme Court justice should have and how would you develop this skill?” she asked.
Some justices cited the ability to listen and stay quiet, to compromise to reach a consensus, and keep an open mind because a judge’s job is different from the job of an attorney, whose role is to advocate for a client.
“You have to have a bit of a split brain,” said Hantz Marconi. “The case in front of us is very important, to the litigants, to the parties involved. When we issue an opinion, though, it takes on a broader impact because it affects the next case, and other cases in that arena. You have to focus on the here and now and listen to that, but you also have to have a view to the horizon as to how it fits into the overall scheme. How do you develop that? I’m not sure, except multi-tasking is a good thing, to keep two things in your vision at one time.”
While there’s no rule against it, very rarely do justices talk in advance about a case they’re going to hear, said Bassett, who re-emphasized that keeping an open mind is paramount.
“We come in here and we listen to the lawyers, but we also listen to each other because there’s often perspectives that we don’t have,” he said.
The court works hard to reach a consensus, said Bassett.
“I think there’s a perception because of the U.S. Supreme Court that courts are divided, but we decide hundreds of cases a year, 600 or 700 cases a year, and the vast majority of our cases were unanimous.”
At the close of the event, MacDonald expressed appreciation for the questions.
“On behalf of the Supreme Court, I want to thank you all,” he said. “This is our 22nd ‘On The Road,’ the first since the pandemic, and it’s been fantastic … Your questions were excellent. Thank you so much for being engaged and informed and prepared. We promise you that when we issue a decision in the case that you heard today, we’ll let you know how it came out.”
In his closing remarks, WMRHS Principal Michael Curtis thanked the justices for “allowing the student body a peek into how the judicial system works.”
“The ‘On The Road’ program, allowed our juniors and seniors to take a deeper dive into the world of civics and the rule of law,” said Curtis.
To prepare, the school’s humanities faculty worked in the classroom with students during the past month, he said.
“It’s not easy providing North Country students with diverse learning opportunities, so we really appreciate you coming up,” he said.
He also challenged the students to find a mentor.
Curtis said his mentor was Hicks when Hicks, then a lawyer in Manchester, was devoting his off hours to being a youth basketball coach at the Manchester YMCA.
Curtis, then 22 and just out of college, was the YMCA’s program director.
Hicks, whom Curtis said cared about others, conducted himself well in public and was a good role model, provided the team with a “trip of a lifetime” to a tournament in Orlando, Florida.
“It was important to him that all of our players could go and he made sure that players without financial means could go on the trip,” said Curtis. “My hope for all of you, my students at White Mountains, is that you find a mentor, too … Be open to learning from others. You can’t be what you can’t see.”
