N.H. Supreme Court Overturns Woodburn’s Domestic Violence, Assault Convictions
Ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, seen here at his sentencing at Coos Superior Court on July 13, 2021, is preparing to argue on behalf of himself before the New Hampshire Supreme Court in his bid to overturn his jury conviction for domestic violence. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

In a mixed ruling on Thursday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court reversed and remanded for a new trial the domestic violence and assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, but affirmed his two criminal mischief convictions.

Justices James Bassett, Anna Barbara Hantz Marconia, and Patrick Donovan concluded that Coos Superior Court, the trial court, erred when it did not give self-defense instructions to the jury.

