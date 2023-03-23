N.H. Supreme Court Reverses Woodburn’s Domestic Violence, Assault Convictions

In a mixed ruling on Thursday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court reversed and remanded for a new trial the domestic violence and assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, but affirmed his two criminal mischief convictions.
Justices James Bassett, Anna Barbara Hantz Marconia, and Patrick Donovan concluded that Coos Superior Court, the trial court, erred when it did not give self-defense instructions to the jury.
Following a trial in May 2021, a jury convicted Woodburn, 57, a Democrat and one-time Senate minority leader from Whitefield who served three terms in the state Senate before a defeat in the 2018 general election that came three months after his arrest, on four out of nine misdemeanor charges relating to Emily Jacobs, 40, his former fiancee, a former resident of Jefferson who now lives in Maine.
The four convictions were for one count of domestic violence and one count of simple assault for biting the hand of Jacobs during a struggle over a cell phone in a car in December 2017, as well as two counts of criminal mischief, the first for kicking and breaking the door of Jacobs’ clothes dryer, in August 2017, and the second for kicking in and damaging the locked door to her residence on Dec. 24, 2017.
The jury found Woodburn not guilty on five charges, which were a second count of domestic violence, three counts of simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass.
Woodburn would appeal his convictions in August 2021.
At trial, both prosecutors and the defense said the three-year relationship between Woodburn and Jacobs that lasted until mid-2018 was one of periodic conflict.
In his legal briefs and in the subsequent oral arguments before the high court in October 2022, Woodburn, who acted as his own attorney, said he was assaulted by Jacobs, whom he alleged confined him in her car, which he argued constitutes simple assault.
He also argued that evidence at trial showed that Jacobs repeatedly tried to block or restrain him from leaving her and that any force he used against her was necessary to leave a volatile situation.
The trial court, argued Woodburn, denied him self-defense instructions to the jury because the court determined that his state of mind was in question during the time of the assault incident on Dec. 15, 2017, which occurred following a holiday party and led to an argument, during which Woodburn, a passenger in Jacobs’ car, told Jacobs that he wanted to get out of the car and have a friend pick him up.
After Jacobs stopped the car alongside the road, the struggle for his phone ensued, which led to Woodburn biting her left hand, he said.
Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Joshua Speicher, a prosecutor in the case, said the jury was not given self-defense instructions because there was no evidence Jacobs had assaulted Woodburn that night, or that Jacobs had confined him.
Prosecutors said no charges were ever brought against Jacobs, there was no evidence that she assaulted Woodburn at the time of his charged conduct, and to give a jury self-defense instructions would confuse the jury.
In their ruling, the Supreme Court justices said, “We conclude that, because the record contains ‘some evidence’ supporting a rational finding that the defendant acted in self-defense, the trial court’s refusal to instruct the jury on that theory of defense was unreasonable … In the absence of a self-defense instruction, the jury was unaware that, although the defendant admitted to the charged conduct, it could not find him guilty if his conduct was justified self-defense.
“Therefore, the lack of a self-defense instruction prejudiced the defendant by making it more likely that the jury would return a guilty verdict than would have been the case if a jury had been properly instructed on the issue of self-defense,” they wrote. “‘Defendant proved he was prejudiced by court’s failure to include specific language in self-defense instruction because, without the language, there was a ‘significantly greater risk’ that the jury would make an unfavorable finding.”
A trial court must instruct a jury on a theory of self-defense, but need not instruct a jury on a defendant’s theory of the case, said the Supreme Court justices.
Given the cold weather during the December incident, the justices said they agreed with Woodburn that it was too dangerous for him to leave the car without his phone.
In their order, the justices said Woodburn requested that the Supreme Court reverse all four of his convictions, but his legal brief only related to the December 2017 incident, and they therefore upheld his two criminal mischief convictions.
The ruling remands the two domestic violence and simple assault convictions back to Coos Superior Court.
Speicher was not immediately available for comment on the ruling and it was undetermined if his office intends to seek a new jury trial, seek some sort of plea agreement, dismiss the charges, or seek another outcome.
In a statement issued 90 minutes after Thursday’s NHSC ruling, Woodburn said, “The Supreme Court confirmed that I was unfairly treated and wrongfully convicted. As I said from the beginning more than four years ago, that this process would and will continue to reveal the truth, underlying politics, and injustice. I know what happened in this relationship, my mistakes and that I defended myself and never abused anyone.
“There are two ways to look at this: as a gross abuse of the process by a scorned former partner to up-end our election or that the process corrected itself by reversing the conviction and acknowledging that important evidence was withheld and my right to self-defense was denied,” he said. “I prefer to focus on the latter and dedicating myself to making sure others get a fair shake in our criminal justice system, which now ensnarls 30 percent of our people.”
Although the domestic violence and assault convictions are now in question, Woodburn still faces up to 30 days behind bars for one of two criminal mischief convictions.
In July 2021, he was sentenced to a total of 60 days in jail at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.
Thirty days to serve was for domestic violence and 30 days for the criminal mischief conviction for kicking in Jacobs’ front door. (The sentence for damaging her clothes dryer was suspended).
Recusing themselves from the case were NHSC Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, who was the attorney general at the time his office brought the charges against Woodburn, and Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks, of Colebrook.
