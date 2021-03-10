N.H. Town Meeting Roundup: Carroll Supports SAU 36 Withdrawal

The following are Town Meeting results for local communities from Tuesday, March 9.
CARROLL
Voters in Carroll strongly supported withdrawing from the White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36.
A warrant article, which authorized the town to begin the withdrawal process, passed 214-58.
The proposal was put forward by the town’s School Study Committee, in response to perceived disparities in the SAU 36 funding formula. Carroll accounts for 6% of the students and 26% of the taxpayer revenue in the school district.
Meanwhile voters rejected a $2.76 million budget proposal, 128-149, meaning that Carroll will proceed with a default budget of $2.42 million.
Beyond the budget, 16 additional spending articles totaling $97,000 were passed. Three others, adding up to $54,200, were denied: $30,000 for the New Land & Building Capital Reserve Fund (152-122), $14,200 for speed limit feedback signs (133-143), $10,000 for the Employee Benefits Expendable Trust Fund (135-136).
Voters also denied the creation of a mandatory pay-per-bag system at the transfer station (55-222).
In contested races, Rebecca Pederson won a three-way race for Town Clerk/Tax Collector with 226 votes. She finished well ahead of challengers Erin Oleson (51 votes) and Judith Scalley (11).
Meanwhile Bonnie Moroney defeated Susan Gauthier in the race for Treasurer, 183-84.
FRANCONIA
Dan Walker prevailed in the Select Board race. He defeated Kenneth “Scott” Knowlton 132-39 for an open three-year seat.
The town business meeting will be held at Profile School on April 9.
JEFFERSON
Norman Brown narrowly won a three-way race for an open, three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen.
Brown edged runner-up Terri Larcomb, 122-117. Josee Cote was third with 46 votes.
The annual business meeting will be held on June 5.
LANCASTER
Troy Merner defeated Rob Christie, 256-179, for a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen.
Merner is a three-term state representative for the Coos 7 district (Lancaster, Carroll, Dalton, Dummer, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Milan, Northumberland, Randolph, Stark and Whitefield). He replaces incumbent Leo Enos, who did not seek re-election.
The following candidates ran unopposed: Michelle McVetty (Trustee of the Trust Funds), Linda Hutchins (Library Trustee), Douglas Blanchette (Cemetery Trustee), Michael W. Nadeau (Emmons Smith Fund).
Also unopposed were five candidates for the Budget Committee (Leo Enos and Justin Kenison, one year, and Tricia Frenette, Herb Richardson and John Eddy, three years) and three candidates for the Colonel Town Spending Committee (Leo Breault, Nicole Matson and Jean Beland).
The annual meeeting will be held at Lancaster Elementary School on Saturday.
LYMAN
Incumbent James Trudell was re-elected to the Board of Selectmen.
Voters approved a $405,668 annual operating budget, and seven additional spending articles totaling $446,526.
MONROE
Oren Remick has won a second term on the Board of Selectmen — this one for the next three years.
The incumbent received 109 votes while challenger Matthew Gibson received 19 votes, according to the town’s election tally sheet.
137 ballots were cast in the election, and all other town positions were uncontested.
Remick has served on the board of selectmen for the past year and moved to Monroe with his family about five years ago from Warner, N.H., the Caledonian previously reported.
NORTHUMBERLAND
There were no contested races.
Running unopposed for two seats on the Board of Selectmen were William Caron (three year seat) and Keith Bronson (two years).
The annual business meeting will be held at Groveton High School on Saturday.
STEWARTSTOWN
In the only contested race, Lucina Dubois was elected treasurer over Christina Brochu, 32-9.
Among those candidates running unopposed were Dwayne Covell (Select Board) and Aaron Joos (Road Agent). No candidates filed for three open planning board seats.
STRATFORD
Harry Juergens was re-elected to the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday.
The incumbent beat challenger Scott Dissler, 54-8. Juergens will serve a three-year term.
Ronald Connary (cemetery trustee) and Dawn Hall (library trustee, trustee of the trust funds) ran unopposed.
The town’s business meeting is on Saturday.
WHITEFIELD
Voters approved a $4 million operating budget ad 26 additional spending articles totaling approximately $778,500.
Two petition warrant articles were rejected: One to establish regulations for short-term rentals and another for the town to adopt Complete Streets road design principles.
In elections, incumbent Town Clerk Niccole Vike won re-election with 172 votes. She held off challengers Meghan Basnar (39 votes) and Stephanie Pierce (21).
John Tholl ran unopposed for an open, three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen. Tholl returns to the Select Board after a year away.
LISBON
Voters approved a $2.254 million town operating budget at Tuesday’s town meeting.
All articles were approved on the 18-article warrant.
They included a $74,700 request for a fourth full-time police officer ($39,000 salary, $24,000 insurance, and $11,700 retirement). The officer fills the position that was eliminated in 2014. The position will be included in the annual budget beginning next year.
Voters also approved a $60,000 request for new breathing apparatus (face masks) for members of the Lisbon Fire Department.
Reelected to another term on the Board of Selectmen was Arthur Boutin, who ran unopposed.
