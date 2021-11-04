A North Stratford man arrested in May on a slew of felony drug trafficking and gun charges has pleaded guilty, though not without first telling the court he was unhappy with his public defender, who he said had done nothing for him while he sat in jail.
On Oct. 25, Russell Adjutant, 30, who was arrested by New Hampshire State Police with Amber Flagg, 33, who also faces drug charges following a traffic stop in Stark that netted an alleged 250 grams of fentanyl, announced his intent to plead guilty to a special class felony charge of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug and nine Class B felony counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
According to the terms in the notice to plead guilty, Adjutant, who is represented by Jay Duguay, agreed to a capped plea, with 15 to 30 years to serve in New Hampshire State Prison for conspiracy and 2 to 6 to serve concurrently for the felon in possession charges.
Adjutant, who with Flagg was among 10 people taken into custody following a state and federal drug trafficking investigation, is scheduled to be sentenced at Coos Superior Court on Jan. 14.
They were indicted in July by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a special felony count each of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug and a special felony count of sale of a controlled drug.
Each count carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 15 to 30 years.
In addition to the drug dealing, authorities said Adjutant, who was previously convicted in 2017 of felony burglary in Essex County, Vt., had in his possession nine guns in a rented storage space in Lancaster.
Between September 2020 and January 2021, police said Adjutant and Flagg conspired with Dylan Laflamme, 26, of Berlin, and others to buy and sell the opioid fentanyl.
They are accused of buying quantities of fentanyl from Laflamme and selling 30 grams of it in Colebrook in January to a confidential informant working with law enforcement.
Prosecutors said the couple also intended to sell 236 grams in Stark.
After the traffic stop in Stark, police said Adjutant, in consideration for any criminal charges that might be filed against him, told officers he had two rented spaces at Dick’s Self Storage in Lancaster, one in which he kept guns he traded for drugs and another in which he kept a large amount of cash.
The firearms found inside were two bolt-action rifles, an American Tactical .22-caliber firearm, Glock 26 9-mm handgun, two Smith and Wesson 9-mm handguns, a Palmetto .556-caliber firearm, Harrington and Richardson 12-gauge shotgun, and a Rossi 20-gauge shotgun, all of which prosecutors said Adjutant was prohibited from possessing after his burglary conviction.
According to the affidavit for arrest, New Hampshire State Police Trooper Bryan Tracy said members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from Manchester worked with a confidential source to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Adjutant on Jan. 28 in Colebrook.
Adjutant and Flagg were pulled over shortly before 6 p.m. that evening after Tracy set up to monitor traffic at the Stark fire station and saw the car, being driven by Flagg, drift back and forth over the double yellow line.
Assisted by NHSP Trooper Charles Newton, Tracy pulled over the car
Both Flagg and Adjutant were highly nervous, he said, and a bladed weapon was in view in the driver’s side door.
A body search of Adjutant turned up $3,000 in cash, which Adjutant told Tracy was his rent money, according to court documents.
After Adjutant consented to a search of the storage space, Tracy said seven guns were found in one unit and two more guns along with $18,000 in cash (drug proceeds) in the other unit.
After the arrests of Adjutant, Flagg, and the eight others, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced that the arrests followed a drug trafficking investigation spanning several months by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, NHSP, and the attorney general’s Drug Task Force that covered Coos, Carroll, Belknap, Merrimack, and Rockingham counties and led to the seizure of some six pounds of fentanyl and 11 guns.
Following his arrest, Adjutant has remained in the Coos County House of Corrections without bail and on preventative detention.
On Sept. 16, before agreeing to plead guilty, Adjutant filed a handwritten motion asking the court for new legal counsel.
“I have yet to sit down with [Duguay] to go over any of the discovery in my case,” he wrote. “I have been incarcerated since May 3 and he has yet to come see me. He told me I have to take a plea bargain, he can’t fight it at trial. I feel I am receiving inadequate representation. And I don’t think it is just to have to be represented by an attorney who has basically done nothing for me since my arrest.”
According to her case summary, Flagg, who is being represented by court-appointed attorney Leonard Harden, is fighting her case and has filed a motion to determine her mental competency to stand trial.
On Oct. 28, the court approved a competency evaluation.
A competency hearing for Flagg is scheduled for Jan. 5.
