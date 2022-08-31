Naked Man Accused Of Throwing Explosive Devices At Police

Vermont State Police deal with a lot on a daily basis.
On Monday, it was a naked man with a gun throwing explosive devices at them.
That’s according to documents filed in Essex Superior Court.
Avery Scott Buchman, 64, of Brighton, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of domestic terrorism and aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, simple assault with fluids on a law enforcement officer, possession of fireworks without a permit, noise in the night, unlawful mischief and 3rd-degree arson for allegedly setting a gas can on fire next to his neighbor’s house.
Essex Superior Court
Judge Justin P. Jiron ordered Buchman held without bail at the request of Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
“He has indicated the fact that he has been ordering methamphetamine and heroin off the quote - ‘black web,’” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi. “It appears that Mr. Buchman has violated federal law - at least based on preliminary information - that he’s not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. There is evidence that he has been in possession of explosives, explosive devices…”
The judge also ordered Buchman to undergo a mental health evaluation for competency and sanity.
Police say were called to the area of 870 Gideons Mill Road in the Town of Brighton at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 29 for a report that Buchman had been threatening people and setting off “improvised explosive devices” at his residence and other properties in the area.
Tpr. Aaron Leonard, Sgt. Matthew Sweitzer and Tpr. Anthony Rice responded to the scene and met with residents Janet Rick, 58, and Robin Caldera, 60, who stated their neighbor, Buchman, had set a gas can on fire next to the steps to their house.
“They saw a reflection in their window of a fire near their vehicle parked next to the house,” wrote Tpr. Leonard in his report. “Caldera stated she observed Buchman open the driver’s door of his truck and she fired two warning shots in Buchman’s direction.”
Rick told police she put the burning gas-can fire out with water and a bag of mulch.
“A burnt red plastic gas can was found at the base of the steps to the porch covered with mulch,” wrote Tpr. Leonard. “The gas container was approximately 1 foot away from Rick’s vehicle, and 10 feet away from a large propane tank in the yard. The propane tank was approximately 15 feet away from the residence…Caldera stated she feared for her life due to the proximity of the fire to the gas tank of her vehicle and the large propane tank.”
Police then went to Buchman’s residence at 823 Gideons Mill Road.
“Loud music was playing through several speakers in a detached garage on the property and from the residence,” wrote Tpr. Leonard. “As I approached the residence, l observed Buchman naked on the front porch of the residence. Sgt. Sweitzer identified us as State Police and ordered Buchman to show us his hands. Buchman responded by shouting obscenities at us, making an obscene gesture by pointing his middle fingers at us, and retreating into his house.”
But police say Buchman repeatedly came back out of his house to “shout” at the troopers and repeatedly made sexual comments while gesturing toward his exposed genitals. Troopers said they then developed a tactical plan to de-escalate Buchman by “establishing rapport and communication” with him.
Buchman, at one point, exited the house holding a rifle with the barrel pointed at his head and stating that if the police did not shoot him, he would shoot himself, according to the report.
And then the tension escalated even more.
“l took cover behind a large tree approximately 30 feet from Buchman’s porch and observed the residence,” wrote Tpr. Leonard. “Buchman exited his residence and lit two explosive devices and threw them off his porch in my direction…As Buchman moved further away from his door, Sgt. Sweitzer deployed a flashbang grenade and Buchman was taken into custody.”
Police said Buchman resisted arrest, spit on a state trooper and continued to shout obscenities at law enforcement and EMS personnel including racial slurs. Police say Buchman also continued to make sexual comments while displaying his genitals and stating, “there it is” and “you know you want it.”
Buchman, who will be held without bail until a weight of the evidence hearing can be scheduled, is facing a possible sentence of up to 43 years in prison and over $17,000 in fines.
