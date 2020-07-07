Littleton Police have released the name of the New York man who died in a motor vehicle accident over the weekend.
Christopher McLoughlin 24, of East Meadow, N.Y., died after being struck by a vehicle on Hilltop Road at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
According to Littleton Police, CPR efforts were underway when they arrived on scene. McLoughlin was transported by Littleton Ambulance and declared dead at Littleton Regional Hospital.
Additional details were not disclosed. The incident remains under investigation.
