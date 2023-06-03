ST. JOHNSBURY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is offering a Mental Illness and Recovery workshop for those wanting to learn more about the topic, and available resources for those experiencing mental health challenges.
This daylong workshop will be held June 11 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, in conference rooms 126 & 127 of the Business Center. Pre-registration is required.
Mental Illness & Recovery is a program developed by NAMI Vermont. Any interested community member is encouraged to attend, to learn basic information about mental illnesses including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and borderline personality disorder. The workshop also provides an overview of effective treatments, accessing services throughout the state, evidence-based practices available in Vermont, coping strategies and crisis prevention, recovery, and next steps for making progress.
“This workshop allows for open dialogue about mental health. Participants will learn about important resources and be able to connect with others who understand. The workshop is taught by two trained volunteer teachers who have first-person experience within their family,” said Laurie Emerson, executive director of NAMI Vermont.
The NAMI Vermont Mental Illness and Recovery workshop is free and made possible by a grant. For more information or to register, visit: namivt.org/mir, call Laurie at (802) 876-7949 ext. 101, or email program@namivt.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.