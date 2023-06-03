ST. JOHNSBURY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is offering a Mental Illness and Recovery workshop for those wanting to learn more about the topic, and available resources for those experiencing mental health challenges.

This daylong workshop will be held June 11 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, in conference rooms 126 & 127 of the Business Center. Pre-registration is required.

