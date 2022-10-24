NAMI Vermont Partners with North Country Union High School for Ending the Silence for Families Presentation
Buy Now

The Falcon flies at North Country Union High School in Newport City. (File Photo)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is offering an Ending the Silence mental health presentation at North Country Union High School on October 27 at 6 p.m. The presentation will take place in the school library and is open to parents or guardians of students, faculty members, and anyone else in the community who would like to attend.

Trained presenters who have overcome their own struggles with mental health will share their real-life experiences with the audience. The purpose of the presentation is to:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments