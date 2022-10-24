NAMI Vermont Partners with North Country Union High School for Ending the Silence for Families Presentation

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is offering an Ending the Silence mental health presentation at North Country Union High School on October 27 at 6 p.m. The presentation will take place in the school library and is open to parents or guardians of students, faculty members, and anyone else in the community who would like to attend.
Trained presenters who have overcome their own struggles with mental health will share their real-life experiences with the audience. The purpose of the presentation is to:
-Provide families with the facts about mental health conditions so that they can identify when challenging behavior may be a sign of something more
-Expose families to the lived experience of coping with symptoms of mental health conditions to increase their knowledge and empathy with young people
-Inform families of resources available to encourage early intervention when symptoms are suspected
-Raise mental health awareness
-Reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness
Resources will be available for attendees and will include information about all of NAMI Vermont’s free programs. The presentation is primarily geared towards parents or guardians of middle or high school students and is not intended for children. Other adult community members who are interested in youth mental health issues are welcome to join. The event is free and requires no prior registration. For more information, please contact Laurie Emerson at lemerson@namivt.org or (802) 876-7949 x101.
