The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) will receive a $1,550 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help further NAMI Vermont’s work to educate and outreach to the Northeast Kingdom communities about mental health by helping NAMI Vermont offer a Mental Illness and Recovery Workshop and two “In Our Own Voice” presentations over the next year.
“We are grateful to the Vermont Community Foundation for their support in making it possible to bring these educational programs to the Northeast Kingdom,” said Laurie Emerson, Executive Director of NAMI Vermont. “In Vermont, approximately 1 in 5 individuals is affected by mental illness or a mental health condition. Stigma can prevent some from seeking help or talking to friends and families about their challenges. By raising awareness and educating our communities, we can reduce the stigma that surrounds mental illness and help people build better lives. We look forward to sharing our Mental Illness & Recovery Workshop and our In Our Own Voice presentations with the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties this coming year.”
