HARDWICK — The Jeudevine Memorial Library will present NASA/JPL (National Aeronautics and Space Administration/ Jet Propulsion Laboratory) Solar System Ambassador Jessica Rowshandel at an event on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.
She will teach children about the phases of the moon with the help of Oreo cookies. The event will be held across the street from the Jeudevine at the Memorial Building, second floor. The Memorial Building is accessible with an elevator from the lower level side door. This event is free and open to the public.
