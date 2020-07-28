JEFFERSON, NH — The Nashville-based quartet, MARK209, will be presenting their country gospel concert on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at E & R Dairy Farm, 516 Meadows Rd., Route 115A in Jefferson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons must adhere to the CDC requirements and social distance. Chairs will not be provided. For more information, contact Elaine LaLumiere at 603-586-7000.

