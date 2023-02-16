EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. — Lucas Nast was just a little kid with a big dream.
Now, he’s a 23-year-old with a dream fulfilled.
From burning up the backyard to now competing against the world’s best, Nast’s snowmobile racing journey recently reached another level.
In January, Nast competed in the 22nd Vintage World Championship in Eagle River, Wisconsin — securing a spot on the podium with a third-place finish.
It was an improved result from his previous two attempts at the World Championships, finishing 10th and then seventh.
“It was always my dream growing up to race for a World Championship at Eagle River — the Super Bowl of ice oval racing,” Nast said. “While I’m the driver, there is so much more that goes into the result. At the end of the day, it is the hours in the shop that ultimately lead to competitive podium-finishing sleds. I’m thankful for so many people that have helped me live out my dream of racing ice oval on the most competitive stage.”
Nast grew up in Littleton but moved to Lancaster when he was in middle school. He is a graduate of White Mountains Regional and currently lives in Guildhall.
He says snowmobile racing at the highest level has been his dream since day one.
“Snowmobiles and racing have been in my blood since I was born,” Nast said. “My father, Bill Nast, raced snowmobiles most of his life and he shared that passion for the sport with my brother and me. Growing up, snowmobiling around the house was all we did.”
He and his brother would speed around the yard on makeshift race tracks, dreaming of the day they could race for real, while Bill would service snowmobiles for local enthusiasts out of his home shop.
After a few close calls on the backyard track, Nast said his parents gave in and helped the two begin racing in actual competitions.
Thus the beginning of NBR (Nast Brothers Racing). Their official racing career began at the Great North Woods Racing series, a local circuit that traveled to different towns throughout the North Country racing on snow.
“The many laps around the backyard paid off and I quickly found success starting in the youth classes and working my way through the different classes of the series,” Nast said. “As I got older, I continued to race in other series that popped up around the area.”
His first opportunity to race on ice came in 2016 when a local owner asked him to run his sled at the Lancaster Grand Prix.
“From the moment I got out onto the ice, I was hooked,” he said. “I knew I wanted to make the jump up to race ice oval, but I also knew it was going to be an entirely different level of commitment.
“My next opportunity to race ice oval came from owner Chet Hooper. Chet was clear with his expectations and goals, we were going to race with the best of the best.”
The first 20-plus hour trip to the championships in Wisconsin concluded in an elimination during the last chance qualifier.
It was a difficult ending but an encouraging result.
“It opened my eyes to what was possible and fueled my fire to return to Eagle River and make the World Championship race,” Nast said. “And I wanted it to be with my own team, and my own equipment.”
The return of NBR Racing, this time as Nast Beattie Racing, came to be when he and his best friend and co-team owner Spencer Beattie decided that they were going to race on their own.
“I can’t put into words my gratitude for Spencer Beattie,” Nast said. “He has been right by my side through this entire journey, and our decision to build our race team was one that couldn’t be possible without his dedication and support. NBR today is as close to grassroots as you get, and I am proud of that.”
The main team also includes Bill Nast, Shawn Whiting and Tucker Reynolds.
“The number of hours they put in the shop during the week to ensure we can make the race the upcoming weekend is unbelievable — they are the best,” Nast said. “Of course, none of this could be possible without the support of the many local sponsors we have for 2023. I’m humbled by the support our community has shown me and the race team, it really is a team effort.”
The World Championships began with time trials. There were 81 entries with the top 36 times advancing to the weekend’s qualifying races — Nast placed 25th.
The qualifying races served to decide which 10 racers would start on the front row of the championship race and consisted of six heats with six sleds in each. Nast won his heat, meaning he jumped to the semifinal where he finished second and secured a spot on the front row.
The next day, Nast was one of 12 racers from the United States and Canada competing in a 10-lap shootout.
As the race got underway, Nast was immediately faced with adversity. He was involved in a crash going into turn one and sent into the safety bails of hay that outline the track. After collecting himself, his focus shifted to making sure his snowmobile was still operational.
“My day wasn’t going to end yet,” he said. “Thankfully, I was able to push through the pain and got my sled back running and ready to go again.”
As the 10 laps ticked away, Nast continued to climb the leaderboard and eventually took the checkered flag in third.
“I’m incredibly proud of NBR Racing and of what we have built,” Nast said. “No matter where we go racing, we are extremely competitive.”
The dream will continue to live on, Nast saying the World Championships are really just the beginning of his season.
He has several races around the Northeast remaining, including in New York, Ontario, Quebec and Maine.
“Of course, we plan to race many more Vintage World Championships in Eagle River, Wisc., and will continue to chase the ultimate prize.”
