ISLAND POND — A New York Times bestselling author will be paying a visit to Island Pond on August 6 at 1 p.m.

Michael Tougias, author of 30 national bestsellers, will present a narrated slide presentation, “400 Miles Down The CT River,” about the history and natural history of the Connecticut River, based on his book River Days. The event, which is free and open to public, will be hosted by the Island Pond Historical Society and will be held at the American Legion Hall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments