ISLAND POND — A New York Times bestselling author will be paying a visit to Island Pond on August 6 at 1 p.m.
Michael Tougias, author of 30 national bestsellers, will present a narrated slide presentation, “400 Miles Down The CT River,” about the history and natural history of the Connecticut River, based on his book River Days. The event, which is free and open to public, will be hosted by the Island Pond Historical Society and will be held at the American Legion Hall.
Tougias aims to take the audience down the entire 410 miles of the river on a visual journey through the past and present. He will discuss wildlife, environmental issues, Native Americans, log drives, and major floods as well as practical tips such as his favorite sections of river to paddle, fish, and camp. Tougias’ slides will also help the viewer find the best spots for photographing wildlife such as moose and bald eagles. Humor will also be woven into the presentation, with a focus on a handful of Tougias’ misadventures.
It’s a presentation that the Island Pond Historical Society believes is relevant to those in the community and hopes will pique local’s interest.
“I was not familiar with Michael Tougias as far as his vast amount of writing or his popularity,” Island Pond Historical Society Director Leesa Guay Timpson said. “I just saw the topic as something that would be interesting to the population here. The Connecticut River is really close to us and obviously forms the border between Vermont and New Hampshire and was a major source of hunting, fishing, trapping and also logging.”
Everyy year, on the first weekend of August, there is an alumni association banquet for those who attended Brighton High School and eventually North Country. In conjunction with that, the Island Pond Historical Society has its annual meeting that Sunday. The meeting always features guest speakers and displays.
“It’s sort of a homecoming for many people who grew up in Island Pond, so we try to find speakers that have topics that would be of interest to the local population,” Timpson said.
Tasked with finding a speaker, it was suggested to Timpson that she contact the Vermont Humanities Council which has pages of possible presenters.
“The amount of speakers they have listed there is phenomenal,” Timpson said. “They also will subsidize the speaker fee so it made it affordable for us to reach out to various authors and speakers.”
Timpson decided that Tougias would be an excellent choice given his knowledge of the outdoors and his outlined presentation which paired well with the area’s interests.
“He is a big outdoorsman and loves the Connecticut River,” she said, adding that he plans to stop and fish it on his way up. “This is something that would be attractive to any outdoorsman or historian.
“This area is connected in so many ways to hunting, fishing, trapping and camping — water sports in general that we tend to look more towards the west but there is a mighty river right to our east. Unless you’re right on that river, you don’t think to go there much. I think it would be something that even the more avid outdoor people would like more information on.”
Through Tougias’ presentation, he will discuss the Connecticut River’s connection to his own life for each of the six decades that he has been exploring it.
“Each period ties into a different source of inspiration,” Tougias said.
Tougias’s resume is lengthy, with 30 national bestselling books, including several about true survival stories, such as The Finest Hour, which was also converted into a Disney movie.
His latest book, Extreme Survival: Lessons From Those Who Have Triumphed Against All Odds, is a compilation of survival stories. He plans to do a short reading from the book while in Island Pond.
“This book is a culmination of my life’s work,” Tougias said. “It combines edge-of-your-seat survival stories with lessons we can all use in our daily lives when faced with adversity or feeling overwhelmed. I interviewed dozens of the toughest survivors in America and also added some historical figures who did the seemingly impossible.”
Additionally, Tougias has also authored an award-winning nature and adventure book titled There’s A Porcupine in My Outhouse: The Vermont Misadventures of a Mountain Man Wannabe. His book The Waters Between Us: A Boy, A Father, Outdoor Misadventures and the Healing Power of Nature largely takes place along or on the Connecticut River.
“I was totally ignorant of his fame,” Timpson said. “I knew he was a New York Times bestselling author but I had no idea the depth of his work. He’s been all over the country. We are really grateful and excited. I realized what a gift this is if people will come. We really would like to open this up to the general public. It’s a big deal to have such a famous author come up here to Island Pond.”
A Q&A will follow the presentation, as will a book signing. The free program is suitable for all ages and is handicap accessible.
Tougias will also give a slide presentation at the Littleton Library on August 15 at 7 p.m.
