National Grid Briefs Littleton Board On Twin States Hydro-Power Link
On Monday, less than a week after the proposed Twin States Clean Energy Link went public, Danielle Aretz, lead outreach person for National Grid's large transmission projects, gave a project overview and community benefits to the Littleton Select Board. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Just five days after the project went public, representatives from National Grid met with the Select Board on Monday to present the proposed Twin States Clean Energy Link, a hydroelectric transmission line that would extend from Canaan in Vermont to Londonderry in New Hampshire.

They said that the benefits to Littleton would be about $1 million in new tax property revenue from the 17 miles of line that would be buried along Route 135.

