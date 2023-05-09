National Grid Briefs Littleton Board On Twin States Hydro-Power Link

LITTLETON — Just five days after the project went public, representatives from National Grid met with the Select Board on Monday to present the proposed Twin States Clean Energy Link, a hydroelectric transmission line that would extend from Canaan in Vermont to Londonderry in New Hampshire.
They said that the benefits to Littleton would be about $1 million in new tax property revenue from the 17 miles of line that would be buried along Route 135.
“This is the first of many conversations we would like to have with Littleton and your residents,” said Danielle Aretz, lead outreach person for National Grid’s larger transmission projects. “This project is a proposal right now and we are looking for community feedback that will help us develop this project …”
The goal is to communicate “early and often,” said Kaytlynn Monroe, a member of the outreach team.
Planned is a 211-mile, 1,200-megawatt line, all underground in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country, that would import existing Canadian hydro-power into the entire New England power grid.
Among the benefits are improved reliability through the use of hydro-power as backup power in place of fossil fuels when wind and solar output is low, a bi-directional flow to move power back and forth as needed, reduction in electricity rates for Granite Staters, a cleaner environment, and a shift toward New England’s clean energy economy, said National Grid reps.
In Vermont, the new buried lines would begin in Canaan and extend alongside state highways (a total of 75 miles mostly along Route 102 with small segments along routes 141, 114, and 2) to New Hampshire, where they would cross under the Connecticut River in Dalton and stay buried along 26 miles of state road (Route 135) in Dalton and Littleton to Monroe, where, at the converter station, they would go above-ground along existing the National Grid infrastructure and corridor to Londonderry.
Currently, New England energy is a mix that comes from natural gas, fossil fuel power plants, a small bit of nuclear, and an increase in renewable energy from solar and onshore and offshore wind, said Aretz, who likened transmission lines to a highway that moves energy from where it is made to where it must go.
No wind or sun, though, can create a conundrum in keeping lights and heat on, and the intent of Twin States is to shift from heavily used fossil fuel generation and help New England states advance their commitments toward a clean energy future with clean energy from Canada, most of it hydro-power, she said.
At present, when the system creates more energy than needed, it gets lost, said Aretz.
Twin States hopes to solve that with a two-way line that would deliver hydro-power when there is a need.
“This line would be bi-directional,” she said. “When we need it, it gets shipped to us and when we have too much we can ship it back up … It’s all about balancing the system so you don’t have too much or too little.”
A great benefit of the project is it would incentivize New Hampshire to be a place where there’s infrastructure to bring in more renewable energy, incentivize renewables like new solar and onshore and offshore wind, and create a place to connect and be able to sell excess power when too much is made, which has been an obstacle in being able to expand renewable energy in the Granite State, said Monroe.
The question was how National Grid could do it in a way that is the least impactful, said Aretz.
“What we did is took a long time to look at previous projects that have proposed transmission lines throughout new England, in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, and we tried to take those lessons learned to see how we could make something that would be better,” she said.
Twin States is currently estimated to cost $2 billion to engineer, obtain its state and federal permits, and build.
In February, National Grid applied to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Transmission Facilitation Program, which is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Normally, transmission line projects are funded by the developer, thus involving risk, said Aretz.
“By getting the funding for this from Transmission Facilitation Program, we’re taking that risk away,” she said. “The DOE would fund this project … and then they would own 50 percent.”
Last week, the DOE invited National Grid to continue to the second phase of the program.
DOE is expected to make its decision to select a project by late summer or early fall.
If Twin States is chosen, National Grid will begin a more robust engineering and permitting process, said Aretz.
The DOE’s requests for proposal are nationwide and National Grid is vying for what is probably the sole New England project, said Monroe.
“This is going to be competitive for us to be able to show, one, that we have a viable project and we’re permittable and, two, that we have local support,” she said. “We want to be working with you to earn that support …”
The underground lines would be direct current (DC) as opposed to what is seen in overhead lines, which is alternating current (AC).
From Monroe to Londonderry, the existing HVDC above-ground line that has a capacity of 230 kV would be upgraded to 345 kV.
National Grid would develop and maintain the line, which would be managed by ISO-New England.
Among the permits, the project needs a Presidential Permit to get across the Canadian border as well as federal wetlands and water crossing permits, and state wetlands and alteration of terrain permits, said Corey Schutzman, National Grid’s lead environmental scientist.
A full archaeological survey along the entire route, in partnership with recognized and non-recognized Native American tribes, will also be conducted, she said.
To adequately protect the resources the route would pass through, National Grid will work at the local level so impacts are not deeply felt by communities and the impacts are minimal and temporary, said Schutzman.
Beginning in 2023, National Grid’s focus will be the host communities that would be impacted, and the primary aim is to get feedback and learn local intricacies, said Aretz.
“What makes us stand out is that previous projects have required massive tree clearing and they needed or wanted to build brand new rights-of-way,” said Aretz. “Our line doesn’t need a new right-of-way, and to minimize visual changes, we’re doing underground on state roads.”
No new land purchases will be needed in the Northeast Kingdom or North Country.
The project is a better version of the Granite State Power Link, which National Grid proposed in 2018 and which would have gone above-ground along the existing National Grid infrastructure and corridor through the Northeast Kingdom and North Country, said Aretz.
“The towns are the same and we pretty much had full support from all of the towns,” she said. “They said that’s smart, use what’s already there. It makes it so communities can benefit, whether it’s increased tax revenue or community benefit programs, and at the end of the day we’re able to open up that renewable energy to balance the grid.”
If Twin States is selected by the DOE, two years of permitting would lead to the start of construction in 2026 followed by completion in 2029 and the line in service by 2030, said Monroe.
Across all towns along the route would be hundreds of millions of dollars in new property tax revenue, regional economic development, community benefit projects for host communities, job creation, stakeholder collaboration, and reduced energy costs, said Monroe.
Twin States plans to support the local trades, use local people for the build-out, work with diverse suppliers, and partner with the nonprofit Massachusetts-based Citizens Energy, which, as part o the project, will have $100 million to reinvest across host communities for such things as weatherization, making old buildings more efficient, installing solar panels, and installing electric vehicle and wind energy infrastructure, said Monroe.
That’s why National Grid wants to have early conversations and hold future listening sessions for host community residents, said Aretz.
Monday’s meeting with the Littleton Select Board was an introduction and the next phase will be community events, like town halls, throughout the summer for one-on-one conversations with residents, she said.
“We want to hear your questions; we want to hear your ideas,” said Aretz.
In Vermont, the National Grid team is scheduled to present the Twin States project to the Canaan Select Board on Monday, May 15, and to the Bloomfield Select Board on May 22.
