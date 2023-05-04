National Grid Outlines New Hydroelectric Transmission Line Proposal Through NEK & North Country

Representatives for National Grid on Thursday outlined a new hydroelectric transmission line project that, using buried lines, would be routed through parts of the Northeast Kingdom and North Country.
The proposed $2 billion, 1,200-megawatt, 211-mile Twin States Clean Energy Link is a partnership between National Grid, Citizens Energy, and the Northeastern Vermont Development Assoc.
The project, which could power nearly one million homes, would import existing hydro-power from Quebec. It is currently seeking federal funding and is being considered by the U.S. Department of Energy.
If it is chosen by the DOE, construction, at the earliest, could begin in 2026 and the line could be in operation in the late 2020s, after a two- or three-year construction period
Although public informational meetings have not yet been scheduled, extensive outreach will be made to communities in the next few weeks to gather input on the project and the potential community benefits, said National Grid spokesman John Lamontagne.
Last week, the U.S. DOE selected Twin States to participate in the second phase of DOE’s Transmission Facilitation Program (TFP) request for proposal.
The $2.5 billion TFP comes from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and seeks to build new inter-regional transmission lines across the United States.
National Grid and its partners intend to submit a complete application to DOE in mid-June for approval.
If the project is selected by DOE, permits from state and federal regulators will be sought.
The main components of the Twin States project include some 75 miles of new, buried lines primarily along Vermont Route 102, with small sections along Routes 141 and 114 and along U.S. Route 2.
An underground crossing, below the Connecticut River, would take the line into New Hampshire.
Along Route 135, from Dalton to Monroe and through a part of Littleton, there would be some 26 miles of new, underground lines.
Then, there would be nearly 110 miles of upgrades to National Grid’s existing AC overhead transmission corridor from Monroe to Londonderry in the form of replacement of the existing wires, thus minimizing visual changes by reusing a vast majority of existing structures, said Lamontagne.
The project also entails a new converter station in Monroe on the site of the Comerford station, upgrades to the Dunbarton, New Hampshire substation, and a new substation in Londonderry.
The proposal comes a half-decade after the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee rejected the Northern Pass Transmission line proposal, which would have entailed new towers of about 100 feet tall through western Coos County.
Lamontagne explained what he called a big difference between the two projects.
“The Northern Pass project required extensive new land acquisition and establishing new transmission rights-of-way, potentially causing disruption in some areas,” he said. “Twin States would utilize an existing transmission corridor, replace existing transmission wires for ones with greater capacity to carry more electricity. As a result, communities would receive significant new benefits with minimal impacts or disruption.”
The Twin States Clean Energy Link is essentially a replacement of National Grid’s proposed Granite State Power Link, which was proposed a few years ago and which would have been routed mostly on National Grid’s existing above-ground transmission corridor infrastructure in Vermont and New Hampshire.
According to a fact sheet, the Twin States project is designed to minimize visual and environmental impacts by using buried lines and existing transmission corridors in both states, would supply dependable and renewable energy to the New England power grid, and would help meet customer demand during times when solar and wind output is low.
It is also expected to save New England customers billions of dollars in electricity costs in the first 15 years of operation and advance the growth of New England’s emerging clean energy economy, which includes offshore wind.
National Grid representatives said Twin States would provide significant economic benefits to Vermont and New Hampshire by creating thousands of new construction jobs, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in new property tax revenue for host route communities, delivering benefit programs to host communities, and dedicating $100 million toward community benefit programs by the nonprofit Citizens Energy Corp.
They also said the project can help to solve a longstanding challenge in the North Country by completing needed system upgrades in Grafton County and allow for new renewable generation opportunities to the north, along the Coos Loop, the existing transmission line that spans much of Coos County.
