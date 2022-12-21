As bicycling among area residents and visitors become an ever more popular form of recreation, three local towns have just been given a higher profile through a national certification, the first of its kind for a North Country community.

Last week a notification came in that the tri-town area of Littleton, Franconia, and Bethlehem has been certified a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments