As bicycling among area residents and visitors become an ever more popular form of recreation, three local towns have just been given a higher profile through a national certification, the first of its kind for a North Country community.
Last week a notification came in that the tri-town area of Littleton, Franconia, and Bethlehem has been certified a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.
The recognition comes a little more than a year after the nonprofit Tri-Town Bicycle that encompasses the towns was born.
“We are one of only three communities across the country being newly certified,” Bruce Caplain, a Bethlehem resident and the founder of Tri-Town Bicycle, said Tuesday. “There are now 501 across the country, but only six in New Hampshire, and we’re the first non-city in New Hampshire and the only one in the North Country.”
Very few communities that apply are approved.
The other two communities that were certified are LaPorte, Indiana, with a population of 23,000, and Thief River Falls, Minnesota, which has a population of 8,700 that is similar to Littleton, Franconia, and Bethlehem combined, said Caplain.
A Bethlehem selectman, Caplain wrote the application for certification not as a town official but as a resident.
The application was submitted in 2021.
Early on in the process, to find communities similar to the tri-town area of Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem and ask them how they approached applying for their certification, he reached out to Silverthorne, Colorado, with a population of 4,600 people, and Soldatna, Alaska, with a population of 4,300.
“In Colorado, since they became certified as a Bike Friendly Community, they’ve seen cycling tourism increase 300 percent,” said Caplain. “That’s fantastic. Having a result like that for this area is really the whole point of why we went after it.”
The goal is to get recognition for the work being done in the three North Country towns and increase bicycling.
The North Country certification is unique because the 88-page application for certification is really geared toward cities, said Caplain.
“As they ask questions, you really have to think about this in the context of a small rural community, not in the context of a city,” he said.
And those involved in the North Country effort to add more trails and get the roads more bicycle friendly aren’t government employees who are setting it up as part of their job, but volunteers said Caplain.
“If you look elsewhere in New Hampshire, they’re all the cities,” he said. “We’re the only small town.”
Caplain said all he did was write the application and tell the story and noted that there are many more people in the area, especially trail networks groups and the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, that did the work to make the area such a great biking community.
As 2023 nears, Tri-Town Bicycle, which has a mission to promote safe cycling, education and accessibility, is gearing up to spend a $350,000 federal Northern Borders Regional Commission grant it was awarded as well as a $2,000 Neil and Louise Tillotson grant.
Once the group has permission to spend the NBRC money, its members plan to purchase loaner bicycles, signage, bike racks, kiosks, and bike repair stands.
Their plans also include adding bike lanes in certain areas allowed by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
This week, Tri-Town Bicycle met with the North Country Council to lay out on a map where lanes and routes can go, said Caplain.
“Hopefully by the New Year, we can get the go-ahead and get loaner bikes and storage facilities and all of that good stuff that they gave us money for,” he said.
During Monday’s Bethlehem Select Board meeting, Caplain, speaking as a resident, announced the Bicycle Friendly Community certification to Select Board members.
“It says a lot about what’s going on with the biking community and all the people who have been working on it,” he said. “What’s that mean to us? It’s going to mean a really big marketing push.”
Towns, businesses, and lodging establishments can now put the recognition on their websites because people who look for places to visit want to find good biking communities, said Caplain.
