Hundreds of cars line up for a mobile food pantry in the former Hitchiner Manufacturing parking lot on Saturday, May 23 in Littleton, N.H. A team of 23 guardsmen assisted the NH Food Bank with the distribution of more than 15,383 meals to 350 families.
