Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The New Hampshire Army National Guard is setting up an area at Littleton Regional Healthcare to manage a surge in COVID-19 patients in the event cases rise and more beds are needed for critical patients. Littleton will be one of nine National Guard surge sites across the state and so far the only one in the North Country. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The New Hampshire Army National Guard is setting up an area at Littleton Regional Healthcare to manage a surge in COVID-19 patients in the event cases rise and more beds are needed for critical patients. Littleton will be one of nine National Guard surge sites across the state and so far the only one in the North Country. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The New Hampshire Army National Guard is setting up an area at Littleton Regional Healthcare to manage a surge in COVID-19 patients in the event cases rise and more beds are needed for critical patients. Littleton will be one of nine National Guard surge sites across the state and so far the only one in the North Country. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The New Hampshire Army National Guard is setting up an area at Littleton Regional Healthcare to manage a surge in COVID-19 patients in the event cases rise and more beds are needed for critical patients. Littleton will be one of nine National Guard surge sites across the state and so far the only one in the North Country. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — The New Hampshire Army National Guard is working with Littleton Regional Healthcare to set up a surge, or flex, site on the LRH campus in the event there is a surge in North Country COVID-19 cases that require medical treatment.
That setup that is expected to be complete by today (Tuesday) involves a total of 70 beds set up in an area inside the hospital and it can function as long as needed, Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn, spokesman for the National Guard, said Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.