LITTLETON — The New Hampshire Army National Guard is working with Littleton Regional Healthcare to set up a surge, or flex, site on the LRH campus in the event there is a surge in North Country COVID-19 cases that require medical treatment.

That setup that is expected to be complete by today (Tuesday) involves a total of 70 beds set up in an area inside the hospital and it can function as long as needed, Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn, spokesman for the National Guard, said Monday.

