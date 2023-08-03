National Guard To Build Facility On Land Bought On University Campus
LYNDON CENTER — The Vermont Army National Guard plans to build a new Regional Readiness Center on land being purchased from the Vermont State University on the Lyndon campus.

The Northeast Regional Readiness Center will house Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (MTN), and add more units in the future.

