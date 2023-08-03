National Guard To Build Facility On Land Bought On University Campus

LYNDON CENTER — The Vermont Army National Guard plans to build a new Regional Readiness Center on land being purchased from the Vermont State University on the Lyndon campus.
The Northeast Regional Readiness Center will house Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (MTN), and add more units in the future.
“Our new facility in the Northeast Kingdom will eventually house multiple units,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general. “It is strategically located for the Cavalry Squadron in that two of their units are already located in the Northeast Kingdom, and it positions us well for future response to state emergencies.”
Once built, it will serve as the headquarters for soldiers with Alpha Troop currently training at the Guard’s Newport facility. Once the new readiness center is operational, the Newport property will be put up for sale, said Capt. Mike Arcovitch.
According to information provided by the Guard, the new readiness center was originally planned to be built in Bennington for Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry (MTN). These plans were canceled when the unit’s strength dropped too low.
The selection of Lyndon as a site followed a research and planning period.
“We worked closely with a number of communities,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jacob Roy, construction and facilities management officer.
Plans call for a $16.9 million project with groundbreaking expected next summer.
“Working with Vermont State University to procure the land was very seamless,” said Roy. “The working relationship developed with the VTSU staff has been fantastic and sets the foundation for a solid partnership between the two organizations.”
The sale won’t be finalized until surveys, environmental testing and a comprehensive site plan are done “to ensure the site’s suitability and minimal environmental impact,” the information notes.
Vermont State University’s President Mike Smith said the selection of campus property makes sense considering the local campus’s emphasis on military veterans.
“This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for Vermont State University to strengthen its bond with the veteran community, expand our campus offerings, and foster engagement with our local community,” he said. “Veterans have long turned to our Vermont State University legacy institutions to reach their higher education and career goals.”
