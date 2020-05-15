The Vermont National Guard will be at Caledonia County State Airport, 2107 Pudding Hill Rd, Lyndonville, on Friday, May 29, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. distributing non-perishable food boxes, along with produce, chicken, and dairy products. Anyone is welcome to come pickup food.
Each household will receive one Farmers To Family Kit containing:
2 gallons of milk
2 boxes of meat (10lbs of grilled chicken filet/strip and 10lbs of breaded chicken tenders/patties)
1 box of fresh produce (15-25lbs of assorted vegetables)
1 box of Cabot dairy products (4lbs cheddar cheese, 1.5lbs American cheese, 2lbs butter)
Each household member will receive:
1 box of non-perishable food (about 20 pounds)
Just pull up in your car, open your trunk, and the appropriate amount of food will be loaded by members of the Guard. Please be sure there is space available in your car for the boxes of food.
People can pick up “Farmers to Families” food boxes for up to 5 households while supplies last.
