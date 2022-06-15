Natti Hired As Lisbon Regional Principal

The 39-year-old Lisbon native was named the new principal of Lisbon Regional School this week.
He replaces Jacqueline Daniels, who will retire after a 32-year career as a teacher and administrator at LRS.
Natti, a three-time state golf champion for the Panthers who graduated in 2001, looked forward to taking over the top spot at his alma mater.
“I think it’s unique because I’ve got relationships with everyone in town,” said Natti. “There’s a personal connection. The students now are the sons and daughters, nieces and nephews, grandsons and granddaughters of people I’ve known my whole life.”
Natti earned a sports management degree from Southern New Hampshire University in 2006, then spent four-and-a-half years as an assistant golf professional at Oak Golf Links in Somersworth and the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods.
During that time, he took an interest in education. He began as a paraprofessional at Lisbon Regional for two years. He went on to work as a special education teacher and case manager at Groveton High School from 2012 to 2014 and at Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton from 2014 to 2020. He is currently the second-year vice-principal and first-year athletic director at Groveton High School
He received his teacher certification (K-8 general education, K-12 special education) from Granite State College in 2012 and his advanced teaching certificate (for individual with specific learning disabilities) from GSC in 2014.
While his education career took him to other schools, Natti has remained a familiar face in the community. He continues to live in Landaff with his wife and two children (ages 5 and 7) and he coached the Lisbon Regional varsity boys basketball team for nine seasons, from 2011-12 to 2019-20, leading the Panthers to a Division IV state title in 2013.
He remains a strong golfer, advancing to match-play at the New Hampshire Amateur Championship on multiple occasions, and in 2019 he coached the Littleton High boys golf team to the D-IV state title.
When SAU 35 announced Natti’s hire on Tuesday, friends and neighbors reached out to congratulate him.
They were glad to have him back, and he was glad to be back.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people around town, especially since the announcement was made,” he said. “It sounds like people are excited, which is a good thing.”
