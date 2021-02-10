Krystal Letourneau felt alone.
After completing her service in the U.S. Navy, the Lisbon native returned home in 2015 and found the North Country a difficult place to transition to civilian life.
The rural area lacked support services. The military didn’t provide much of a roadmap when she was discharged. And she struggled to find other veterans who could offer advice or answer questions.
One question loomed largest.
“My biggest question — and a lot of veterans ask themselves this question — was ‘What do I do now?’” she said. “It’s the big unknown.”
Now, Letourneau, 36, is a veterans services officer for the New Hampshire Department of Military and Veterans Services (DMAVS).
She has made a career of connecting, informing and helping veterans in Grafton, Coos and Carroll counties.
In her role, she draws from experience. She understands the unique challenges that veterans face — particularly in northern New Hampshire.
“[Veterans] have spent however long in the service, with its wonderful guidebook of where to be, how to dress, and what to do. Everything was laid out for us. It was really easy to follow instructions. Then you get out of the service and all of a sudden there’s no more instructions. There’s no guidebook,” she said.
FORGING CONNECTIONS
Last year Letourneau launched a monthly coffee hour at the Horse Meadow Senior Center in Haverhill to unite Upper Valley veterans.
The events averaged over 20 participants before COVID-19.
The coffee hours are open to veterans, family members and service providers. Each month different groups make presentations and field questions. There is no criteria to attend. The events promote camaraderie and allow for informal discussion.
Letourneau called it a one-stop shop for veterans to tackle across-the-board hardships such as housing, transportation, health care, and child care.
She hopes to resume the Haverhill group — and start similar efforts in Littleton and Berlin — once the pandemic passes.
“If you’re a veteran and you’re curious about something, stop by, we might be able to help you. We might have an answer, and if we don’t have an answer … we’re going to find that answer for you,” Letourneau said, adding the events mirror the local culture. “That’s the way I remember the North Country growing up here. And that’s the component I felt was missing for veterans when I came home. That forum, that safe place to go and ask a question, and get your questions answered.”
FROM EXPERIENCE
Letourneau and her older brother, Joe, were raised in Lisbon by parents, Dudley and Sandy.
After high school, she earned an associate’s degree and worked in the mental health and child care industries. She was making $10 an hour when the Great Recession hit in 2008.
“I had some life choices to make. I really wanted to go back to college and I had no way to do that financially. So I decided to join the military.”
She enlisted in 2009. A small-town kid who had “never flown before,” she primarily served across the country in San Diego, Calif.
She was discharged in 2015 after a service-related injury. A training accident had dislocated her clavicle, shattered multiple ribs, and caused loss of some function in her left arm.
It took three years for her disability claim to be adjudicated. Meanwhile, with a lack of community-based transition support services, she forged her own path.
“I was living with my parents, trying to figure out how I was going to go to college and use the benefits that I had earned,” she said. “As a disabled veteran, I needed to figure out how to prioritize my health and wellness, while still ensuring that I had enough income to support myself. This is a tricky balance for most veterans that I talk to.”
Unwilling to wait for the Veterans Administration to process her disability claim, or provide treatment for her injuries, she proceeded with her college plans and enrolled at Grand Canyon University in Arizona, where she completed an accelerated one-year program, earning a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.
“I did what the Navy taught me to do best. I threw myself into my undergraduate studies and hoped that my symptoms and health issues would subside, and figured out how to budget my small college stipend at the time,” she said.
Because of that episode, she is motivated to help her current DMAVS clients navigate the bureaucratic maze.
“I don’t want other veterans to have to choose between focusing on their health and worrying about this subsistence,” she said, noting, “I was a single veteran returning home. I can hardly imagine how much more difficult and chaotic it would have been if I had a family to worry about as well.”
IT’S GETTING BETTER
Letourneau participated in a roundtable on women veteran’s issues hosted by Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday.
During the hour-long discussion, women talked about the particular problems they face, both during and after their military service.
According to a Veteran’s Administration official, 24 percent of women who set foot on a VA campus have reported harassment.
In response, the VA has opened women’s health clinics at its Manchester and White River Junction facilities.
“The fact they created a safe place for female veterans is wonderful,” Letourneau said, adding there is still work to do. “There’s still too many examples of negative treatment towards female veterans seeking care in general. These difficult experiences, unfortunately, do ring louder than the many positive experiences.”
Another issue female veterans face is isolation.
Women make up approximately 16 percent of U.S. enlisted forces and 10 percent of the veteran population. Due to low numbers, many lose touch with one another after their service, particularly in rural New England.
Letourneau has taken steps to address that.
She is the first woman to serve on the board of directors for the Azimuth Check Foundation (ACF), which provides outdoor recreation opportunities for injured veterans and first responders.
Last year through ACF she organized a two-day women veteran’s hike in the White Mountains. Even with COVID precautions in place, the 11 participants were able to bond, share stories, and talk through problems.
“We don’t often get a chance to do that. It was really nice to be out with other female veterans, to talk about some of the challenges that they have experienced in their personal lives. Maybe with family. Things like that. And discuss how we overcome those challenges, and give each other advice,” Letourneau said.
Letourneau also volunteers with VFW Post 816 in Littleton and participates in the North Country Veterans Committee in Berlin.
While female veterans have made strides, they remain under-recognized by the general population, she said.
“I think male veterans meet that stereotype of joining the military to go to war, to fight. Women veterans are often thought of as nurses or caregivers. So they’re not championed when it comes to celebrating veterans for serving in wars,” she said.
That leads to assumptions. Letourneau and others described situations where female veterans were harassed because they parked in veteran’s-only spots.
“A woman goes to park in a veteran’s parking spot and [someone asks] ‘Why isn’t your husband with you? Don’t you know that’s a veteran’s parking spot?’ It’s like ‘Whoa, I’m a veteran,” she said.
However, with more and more women enlisting and serving, attitudes are changing.
Said Letourneau, “I’ve seen something changing in the local communities. People are starting to realize there are women veterans. Even though we’re in the minority, there’s still quite a few of us.”
