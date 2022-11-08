Navigating Changes To Marketplace Health Insurance & Medicaid In The North Country

Healthcare navigators in the North Country are advising residents to be aware of changes in the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace and in the federal public health emergency, currently set to end in January, so they can avoid any gaps in coverage, obtain the coverage that meets their needs, and, if eligible, lock in lower rates.
Keith Ballingall, president of Health Market Connect, a nonprofit that was awarded federal grant funding through 2024 to provide outreach and Marketplace health insurance assistance to Granite State residents at no cost, and North Country HMC navigator Julee Monahan, of Lancaster, offered their perspectives.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the annual open enrollment began for those seeking health insurance through the Marketplace. Enrollment ends on Jan. 15.
“Everybody has until Dec. 15 to do anything, to get in or make a change for an effective date of Jan. 1,” said Ballingall. “But we have it extended again, as it has been a handful of years. It will go to Jan. 15 for plans to start Feb. 1.”
For 2022, one of the big changes is the “family glitch,” which, after a decade, has been corrected, equating to lower costs for many families seeking Marketplace insurance, he said.
In New Hampshire, 80 percent of businesses are small businesses, whose owners have sometimes been challenged in providing health insurance to their employees, said Ballingall.
“They want to do something great and nice, but it’s expensive, so the ones who can swing it have put in place a group health plan and they’ll pay most or maybe all for the employee, but they just can’t pay for the entire family,” he said. “The way the original rule was written in the Affordable Care Act it’s more expensive for these families because it negated the ability to get a tax credit in the Marketplace. This is the first year there’s a solution, where those families can now take advantage of the employee getting a great benefit from the employer and the rest of the family can now get the tax credit. That’s a big deal for a lot of people who are paying too much.”
What it means for some North Country families is that a family of four could potentially save $1,000 a month, he said.
“It can be such a big number,” said Ballingall. “For the people spending a lot on health insurance, we can review it to see if it needs to be corrected in the system because of the ‘family glitch’ and can review it because there is a rule that if it happens to be too expensive at work we can pull everybody out and get them a tax credit.”
The big takeaway is if someone is paying a lot for health insurance, 2022 is the year everything can be reviewed and double-checked, said Ballingall.
Currently, the public health emergency that began in January 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end on Jan. 11, though previous end dates have been extended a number of times.
“We’ll know within a week or so if it moves,” said Ballingall.
The state and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recently implemented a pink letter campaign, and anyone receiving a pink letter needs to update something before coverage expires, he said.
“They’re at risk of losing coverage if we do not update whatever we need to update,” he said. “Most people will probably maintain Medicaid, but there are some people whose incomes are going to be higher and we need to make sure that we move them into the Marketplace. If things don’t get updated, they’ll be without. Anybody who received that pink letter needs to do something.”
Pink letter recipients can call DHHS at the number provided or reach out to Health Market Connect, at hmcnh.com, for an appointment with one of 10 navigators across New Hampshire.
Residents’ local Servicelink provider can also help, especially with the documentation needed as part of the applications.
There can be confusion regarding healthcare coverage, which is complex and has language not easy to understand, said Monahan, the HMC navigator with the largest geographical range.
Some people don’t understand the difference between Medicaid and Medicare.
“Basically, if somebody is getting Social Security for a disability and they’re not 65, after two years they generally will be transferred from Medicaid to Medicare, and sometimes without them knowing,” she said.
Some residents might not know they are eligible for certain things, said Monahan, who as a navigator works with local nonprofits and other groups in the community to help make residents aware of what’s available.
The end of the public health emergency, whenever it will be, will have impacts for some.
“Medicaid is ramping up its efforts to have everyone do their re-certification because nobody has resubmitted any documentation in two years since COVID started and everything has been on hold,” said Monahan. “People who were getting kicked off at the beginning of COVID have just been kept on. And they have people who have aged out and are now eligible for Medicare who haven’t really been transitioned yet. This year they’re just starting to do all of this, and that leads me to believe that eventually this is going to end at some point. We are just doing our part to get ahead of that and try to get everyone’s documents in place so there is no gap in their coverage.”
Residents should also be aware that some Medicare companies have changed the formularies of their prescription medicines, meaning something that was a Tier 1 prescription and completely free to a Medicare patient, for instance, might now be a Tier 3 and unaffordable for those on fixed incomes, she said.
“While Medicare people have an open enrollment, it’s good for them to reach out to somebody to look over what prescriptions they have and if those prices are going to stay the same,” said Monahan. “After open enrollment ends, they are stuck with the plan they have for another year. A month for someone with expensive prescriptions can really change their life.”
With the public health emergency, it’s been several years since some residents completed the annual re-certification, and they need to provide documentation within two weeks from the time they submit their application she said.
“We’re working in partnership with all of the existing resources in our area, and if there’s a gap, we’re trying to provide more assistance in that area,” said Monahan.
Everyone needs insurance, and for those with Medicaid or Marketplace insurance, there is a small window of time to enroll and then one is locked in for a whole year, even if they’re unhappy with a plan, she said.
“We all have the same vision,” said Monahan. “We want to make sure everyone’s getting the care that they need.”
