Navigating Changes To Marketplace Health Insurance & Medicaid In The North Country

Julee Monahan, left, a navigator with Health Market Connect, and Keith Ballingall, president of HMC, were at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook on Tuesday to help connect employees laid off from American Performance Polymers, a nitrile medical exam glove manufacturer in Colebrook, with health insurance options. (Contributed photo)

Healthcare navigators in the North Country are advising residents to be aware of changes in the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace and in the federal public health emergency, currently set to end in January, so they can avoid any gaps in coverage, obtain the coverage that meets their needs, and, if eligible, lock in lower rates.

Keith Ballingall, president of Health Market Connect, a nonprofit that was awarded federal grant funding through 2024 to provide outreach and Marketplace health insurance assistance to Granite State residents at no cost, and North Country HMC navigator Julee Monahan, of Lancaster, offered their perspectives.

