NBRC Offers Largest Pool Of Grant Money Yet, Expanded Categories

For 2023, the Northern Border Regional Commission has its biggest pool of grant money to date and has expanded project categories and larger individual grant amounts for eligible nonprofits, municipalities, and other entities.
Categories include but are not limited to, infrastructure, workforce development, outdoor recreation, and childcare.
Steve Fortier, NBRC program manager for New Hampshire and an administrator for the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department, called the money in this year’s round a “once-in-a-generation infusion of dollars.”
Under the 2023 Catalyst Program that is aimed at stimulating economic growth and partnerships to improve economic vitality in rural areas, the commission has up to $45 million in grants, including up to $20 million from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law, across the four-state NBRC region of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and New York.
“That’s thanks to the infusion of monies from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” he said. “The commission received a significant investment through that to expand our work. It’s not only significantly more dollars, but also brings in some new categories of infrastructure and non-infrastructure, as we call it.”
Fortier spoke of what applicants should know and what falls under two categories.
“Transportation infrastructure has been updated to include EV [electric vehicle] infrastructure, which so many of our rural communities are talking about in New Hampshire,” said Fortier.
Basic public infrastructure now includes what NBRC calls community infrastructure.
“Examples here would be childcare facilities, outdoor recreation infrastructure, and any facility that enhances social connectivity,” he said. “Things like community centers are now included. And one thing that excites me, given my background, is that with the infusion of the IIJA funding some of the administration’s national action plans related to hunger, nutrition, and diet-related diseases are included. That’s a whole new area for us. That includes basic healthcare, resource conservation, tourism, and recreation that encourages people to move and connect with one another.”
As part of the expansion, NBRC has bumped up the maximum non-infrastructure grant amount from the traditional $350,000 to $500,000.
Although the non-infrastructure category tends to be for nonprofits, it’s not exclusive to nonprofits, and nonprofits are still eligible for the infrastructure category, he said.
And while the traditional $1 million grant award for infrastructure remains, NBRC will entertain requests of up to $3 million if an infrastructure project is multi-jurisdictional or checks a lot of boxes in areas the commission is trying to hit in terms of increasing capacity in a community, said Fortier.
Eligible applicants for the categories include nonprofits, municipalities, any entity related to a municipality, such as schools, and county and state governments and agencies.
Native American tribes that are recognized in states such as Vermont, Maine, and New York are also eligible.
Applicants have a deadline of 5 p.m. April 21 to submit a letter of interest, which Fortier said is now a requirement.
Letters can be submitted to loi@nbrc.gov.
“We stress that it’s not a typical letter of interest,” said Fortier. “There’s a bit more to it than a 2-page back of napkin. It has to be a pretty solid plan that’s submitted and we’ll decide within a couple of weeks, after which entities we’re going to invite can submit full applications.”
Applications are due on June 2.
For those applicants, the commission can offer notices to proceed. Grant awards will be in October or afterward.
Other projects, because they might have to undergo historical, environmental or other studies, might take longer for grants to be awarded.
Applicants can learn the finer details in upcoming informational sessions.
A statewide information session for New Hampshire is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on April 3, and a statewide session for Vermont from 1 to 3 p.m., also on April 3.
Regional sessions, with NBRC partnering with the North Country Council, will also be conducted, including for Coos County, which will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 5.
All sessions will be done online and remotely.
For more information on the sessions, including required pre-registration for the statewide sessions, contact Fortier at seven.j.fortier@livefree.nh.gov.
“There are a lot of questions on eligibility and what’s more competitive and questions about the matching dollars that are required,” said Fortier. “Those will be valuable information sessions for people to ask those questions and make sure they’re clear and can produce a competitive proposal.”
NBRC was created in 2008 as a federal-state partnership to help alleviate economic distress and encourage private sector job creation in the four-state region.
With the support of the federal delegations in the four states and of the U.S. Congress, Fortier sees the commission and its grant awards continuing into the future.
“What we can say is our federal allocation has gone up each year since the inception of the commission because of our good work and return on investment that we’re producing in the eyes of Congress,” he said. “The IIJA is probably the last of the recovery funding coming out of Congress. It’s a once-in-a-generation infusion of dollars that will end four years from now. It’s a four-year period where we’ll have this bump.”
Then, that money will go away and likely reduce the commission’s total operating budget, but not to the point where it was previously because Congress is investing more, said Fortier.
“As long as we keep performing and the communities we are supporting are turning out impactful, transformational community projects, I’m quite confident that the Northern Border Regional Commission will continue to thrive and continue to be a value,” he said.
For more information, visit www.nbrc.gov/content/Catalyst.
