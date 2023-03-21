NBRC Offers Largest Pool Of Grant Money Yet, Expanded Categories

The Northern Border Regional Commission has the largest total pool of grant money to date in the 2023 round of grant funding. (Contributed image)

For 2023, the Northern Border Regional Commission has its biggest pool of grant money to date and has expanded project categories and larger individual grant amounts for eligible nonprofits, municipalities, and other entities.

Categories include but are not limited to, infrastructure, workforce development, outdoor recreation, and childcare.

