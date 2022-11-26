NCCC Continues Personal Care Closet Offerings

North Country Career Center's Personal Care Closet. (Contributed photo)

NEWPORT — In the fall of 2019 the North Country Career Center (NCCC) created a personal care closet to help ease the burdens many students face around basic needs.

This year, a community fridge and pantry has been added as another resource, carrying dry-food goods for students to take home. Students can access the personal care closet during the school day, or during flex block to take home food. Students also have the option to make a request for products using an online form.

