NCCC Continues Personal Care Closet Offerings

NEWPORT — In the fall of 2019 the North Country Career Center (NCCC) created a personal care closet to help ease the burdens many students face around basic needs.
This year, a community fridge and pantry has been added as another resource, carrying dry-food goods for students to take home. Students can access the personal care closet during the school day, or during flex block to take home food. Students also have the option to make a request for products using an online form.
The personal care closet is seeking community assistance. “We are looking for both monetary and personal hygiene product donations and are currently accepting the following: Deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, hairbrushes, hair ties, Q-tips, soap, lotion, chap stick, body wash, face wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwash, maxi pads, tampons, and reusable water bottles,” stated the NCCC’s Andrea Carbine. “We are also accepting donations of dry-food goods like macaroni & cheese, canned fruits or vegetables, pasta & sauce, soup, cereal, and peanut butter.
“In the last year our personal care closet served well over 300 students with many of them making regular visits,” she added. Community donations make an enormous difference in the health and well-being of our students.”
