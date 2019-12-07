NCCC Skills USA Chapter Donates Over 1,400 Diapers To Dept. Of Children And Families

Tara Martin, right, explains to NCCC SkillsUSA chapter members about foster care in Orleans County. Jazmyn Leach presents the diapers on behalf of the chapter.

The NCCC SkillsUSA Chapter donated 1,415 diapers and 24 packs of wipes to Orleans County Department of Children and Families located in Newport on Tuesday.

Representing DCF, Tara Martin, the foster family recruitment and retention specialist, accepted the donation at North Country Career Center from SkillsUSA president Jazymn Leach.

