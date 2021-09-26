NEWPORT — Due to the local increase in COVID-19 cases, we regret to inform the community that the NCCC SkillsUSA Clothing Drop & Swap scheduled for Oct. 1-3 at the North Country Union High School gymnasium has been cancelled.

If you have questions, contact Celine Champine, RN, North Country Career Center, (802) 334-5469, ext. 3435, or Shannon Choquette, outreach coordinator, NEK Waste Management District, (802) 626-3532.

