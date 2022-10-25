NCH CEO Resigns, Interim Installed

North Country Hospital CEO Brian Nall resigned this week on the heels of a no-confidence vote passed by the medical staff last week.
The hospital’s Board of Trustees announced Nall’s departure and the appointment of an interim Monday.
“Brian Nall, President & CEO at North Country Hospital has resigned this week, and we are pleased to announce Tracey Paul as the Interim Managing Officer until a search for a permanent CEO can take place,” said Frank Knoll, chair of the NCH Board of Trustees announced in a statement released Monday.
The medical staff at the Newport hospital voted no confidence in Nall last week, with some reports citing workplace climate and staffing as part of the concern.
“The Board takes this very seriously and is aware of the vote and looking into the matter,” said Knoll in a statement last week. “Because this is a personnel matter, we are of course not able to share any additional information at this time. We are deeply committed to the staff, patients, and community we serve and will always act in their best interest. We appreciate the community’s support and understanding.”
Nall joined NCH in the fall of 2018 after a five-month national search by a search committee, a cross-section of hospital staff and assistance from a nationally-recognized search firm. Nall had previously served as CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Ill. Nall replaced former NCH CEO Claudio Fort, who left in the spring of 2018 to run Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Interim CEO Tracey Paul has been at NCH for decades, rising to the level of Chief Financial Officer.
“I also want to thank Tracey Paul and the full Administrative team for stepping in at this important time to guide our hospital forward,” said Knoll in Monday’s statement. “NCH is vital to the community delivering safe, reliable, and critical care to our friends and neighbors. We appreciate the ongoing support of the staff and the community during this transition.”
NCH is a private, non-profit community hospital governed by its 14-member board of trustees. It serves the residents of Orleans County and northern Essex County.
