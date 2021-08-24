NCH To Require Staff Vaccinations

North Country Healthcare (NCH) continues to advocate for vaccination as the best method to protect its providers, employees, volunteers, and the general public from the spread of COVID-19.
NCH recognizes the sensitivity of individual choice regarding vaccination but is requiring that its providers, staff, vendors, and volunteers receive complete COVID-19 vaccination by Friday, Oct. 22, which represents 60 days following the date of full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Legitimate medical or religious exemption/accommodations will be granted to providers and employees.
“I appreciate our team members’ desires to make the decision that is right for them, individually,” commented NCH Chief Executive Officer Tom Mee. “However, NCH will not be deterred in achieving the greater good – the health and wellbeing of our community members.”
“The NCH board of directors unanimously supports this critical vaccine mandate,” commented board chairman Jim Hamblin. “The proven effectiveness of the vaccine, in reducing community transmission, is well documented.”
To date, more than 130 healthcare systems nationwide have required their employees to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout the North Country. For a list of locations and additional information, please visit northcountryhealth.org/SleeveUpNH
