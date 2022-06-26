The state of Vermont recently announced that all state-run COVID‐19 testing sites will close today. This includes the clinics held by Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) at Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice, Brighton Fire Department, and Hardwick Fire Station.
NCHC has been providing COVID‐19 testing in partnership with the State of Vermont since the early days of the pandemic. The organization will continue to offer testing options following the announced closure.
Patients of NCHC’s primary care practices in Concord, Danville, Hardwick, Island Pond, and St. Johnsbury can contact their provider’s office to make an appointment for PCR tests. Free antigen tests are available for walk-in pickup at all of NCHC’s primary care and dental practices. In addition, Northern Express Care will have both PCR tests and free antigen tests available to patients and non-patients on a walk-in basis.
Free antigen tests are made available to NCHC through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) testing supply program.
“We are grateful for the partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, CIC Health, and HRSA that made it possible for us to provide robust testing options for the community throughout the pandemic,” said Chris Towne, NCHC’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Our team remains committed to supporting our patients and the larger community, and we are proud to continue offering tests throughout the Northeast Kingdom.”
