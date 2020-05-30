REGION — The North Country Health Consortium (NCHC) will be hosting the third Annual UP Granite Youth Conference June 3. A departure from its usual hotel venue, this year UP will be streamed live from 3:30-5:30 p.m. by Phlume Media to audience members in their homes, or wherever students tune into the virtual conference, from computer or smart device.
This year’s UP Conference was adapted to a livestream rather than cancelled. The consensus was to keep UP the tradition of students showing UP, speaking UP, and standing UP for things that matter, like taking care of their mental health and that of their peers, which is an underlying focus of the UP message.
The lineup is headlined by award-winning global speaker, Kevin Hines, who will tell his story of surviving a suicide attempt by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Hines now travels the world sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery while teaching people the art of wellness & the ability to survive pain with true resilience. It will include a Question and Answer session with him.
Other features of the virtual UP Conference include facilitation by local students from Youth Leadership Through Adventure (YLTA) groups, a surprise guest speaker, shoutouts from past UP presenters and returning student attendees, as well as mental health support resources for students.
The virtual June 3 conference will be online at http://stream.phlume.com/up2020/. The live stream of can also be accessed on Phlume Media’s Instagram page.
Funding for this event was provided in part by the NH Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services and from sponsors including the Black Crow Project.
For more information, contact Greg Williams at gwilliams@NCHCNH.org or (603) 259-4797. For more information about NCHC, visit NCHCNH.org.
