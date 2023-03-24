ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Community Investment Corp., a major force in local economic development, may cease to exist.
In a press release on Friday, NCIC announced its members will meet on April 19 to vote on a proposal to transfer its assets/operations to one or more qualified successor organizations.
The non-profit’s Board of Directors and management have jointly recommended the 48-year-old organization shut down due to ongoing challenges.
“The economic landscape has shifted, and it may be time for another organization to expand upon NCIC’s mission,” said the press release. “The economic development world has changed dramatically in the most recent two decades. The 2008 financial recession and the 2020 COVID epidemic disrupted NCIC’s traditional business model. The rise of internet-based lending brought increased competition from a host of new players. The low-interest rate environment of the past decade depressed earnings on loans that were the principal source of revenue supporting the NCIC’s economic development activities and made it possible for NCIC to maintain a highly skilled staff to advance its mission.”
“Even though NCIC staff and Board diligently pursued expanding lending opportunities and increasing innovative programs, eventually, NCIC’s Leadership concluded that the best way to build upon and preserve NCIC’s good work is to consider combining resources with one or more similar organizations.”
Since 1975, NCIC has made significant contributions to economic development efforts in its service area of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans County in Vermont and Carroll, Coos and Grafton Counties in New Hampshire.
Through 2,000 direct and leveraged investments, NCIC has pumped over $540 million into local businesses and communities, creating or preserving more than 20,000 jobs.
“For the past 48 years, NCIC has provided flexible lending solutions, technical assistance to businesses, and community development support throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and North Country of New Hampshire. We are proud of NCIC’s work and the resulting community benefits,” said NCIC Board Chair Ken Cargill.
Lyndon Planning Director Nicole Gratton said NCIC has played an outsized role in local economic development.
“NCIC does a ton of work for the Northeast Kingdom,” Gratton said. “They do a lot of different programming, but one that comes to mind is the ‘supportive technical assistance’ for non-profits seeking grant funds.”
For example, she said, NCIC put forward a Vermont Community Development Program grant application on behalf of Village Improvement Society, which manages Powers Park in Lyndon, to perform a scoping study and determine the feasibility of park upgrades.
“What was great about that, NCIC took care of that work, which would have been a huge lift for” a small, volunteer organization like Village Improvement Society, Gratton said.
In addition, she said, NCIC is a ubiquitous presence in the area.
“You look at people’s websites and all the time you see ‘This website was funded with funds acquired through NCIC.’ So they do a lot of economic development,” Gratton said.
If NCIC members (approximately 185 individuals) approve plans to transition assets and services to another organization, the process would take some time.
Because it is a New Hampshire corporation, NCIC would be dissolved under N.H. law and in concert with the N.H. Attorney General’s Charitable Organization Unit. The Vermont AGs office has also been notified.
NCIC President Peter Corey said current loans would not be impacted.
“The easiest thing will be our customers who we’ve loaned money to, they should see no impact to their loans. Worst case they may end up sending their payment to another organization,” Corey said.
Meanwhile, grant writing and management services would shift to other entities, contractors or freelancers.
“At the end of the day, if we cease to exist, the work that we are doing will have to be picked up by another, similar organization,” Corey said.
The goal, said Corey, is for the organizations’ work to continue through a more stable and sustainable partner.
“The goal of transferring NCIC’s assets is to preserve the good work and mission of NCIC through a new organization. Every effort will be made to ensure that the businesses and communities we currently serve receive continuity of service during this transition,” Corey said.
ABOUT NCIC
Established in 1975, NCIC is a non-profit, certified Community Development Financial Institution working to address regional economic challenges. NCIC serves New Hampshire’s Carroll, Coos, and Grafton Counties and Vermont’s Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties. NCIC offices are located in St. Johnsbury, VT. For more information, visit: www.ncic.org.
