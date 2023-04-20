NCIC Members Vote To Dissolve Non-Profit

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Community Investment Corp. will be shutting down.
On Wednesday, NCIC members approved a proposal by the Board of Directors and management to dissolve the 48-year-old organization due to ongoing challenges.
The non-profit will transfer or sell its assets, including a $9 million loan portfolio and $500,000 in St. Johnsbury-Lyndon Industrial Park land holdings, to one or more successor organizations by the end of the calendar year.
Successor organizations have not been selected, and talks are ongoing.
In a press release last month, NCIC outlined the reasons behind the decision.
“The economic landscape has shifted, and it may be time for another organization to expand upon NCIC’s mission,” it said. “The economic development world has changed dramatically in the most recent two decades. The 2008 financial recession and the 2020 COVID epidemic disrupted NCIC’s traditional business model. The rise of internet-based lending brought increased competition from a host of new players. The low-interest rate environment of the past decade depressed earnings on loans that were the principal source of revenue supporting the NCIC’s economic development activities and made it possible for NCIC to maintain a highly skilled staff to advance its mission.”
“Even though NCIC staff and Board diligently pursued expanding lending opportunities and increasing innovative programs, eventually, NCIC’s Leadership concluded that the best way to build upon and preserve NCIC’s good work is to consider combining resources with one or more similar organizations.”
Since 1975, NCIC has significantly contributed to economic development efforts in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties in Vermont and Carroll, Coos, and Grafton Counties in New Hampshire.
Through 2,000 direct and leveraged investments, NCIC has pumped over $540 million into local businesses and communities, creating or preserving more than 20,000 jobs.
A small fraction of NCIC’s members (approximately 180) attended the vote. They unanimously supported plans to dissolve the organization.
Because it is a New Hampshire corporation, NCIC would be dissolved under N.H. law and in concert with the N.H. Attorney General’s Charitable Organization Unit. The Vermont AGs office has also been notified.
NCIC President Peter Corey said current loans would not be impacted.
However, ongoing grant management would shift to other entities, contractors or freelancers.
“It’s not uncommon for a grant award period to be three to four years. So some of those grant awards we manage will outlive us,” Corey said.
The goal, said Corey, is for the organizations’ work to continue through a more stable and sustainable partner.
While NCIC’s dissolution will not impact grant availability in the region, it will pose challenges to future grant applications and management.
Grant writing and management has become increasingly complicated and time intensive, making it difficult for small entities to secure funding.
“It won’t affect the availability but it does affect the bandwidth, in terms of who’s out there that can help a municipality, private business or non-profit to access those programs. Grants have become incredibly complex, both applying for them and managing them,” Corey said.
“If you don’t have somebody experienced — who knows the systems, the agencies, and the programs and can write you a competitive application — then you won’t get the grant.”
“And if you do get the grant, it has to be properly managed. We’ve certainly seen more than one example where folks have been able to capture a grant, either through writing it themselves or with the help of another entity or consultant. But then, once they’ve got the grant, there was no one there to manage it. They got in a difficult place. And [NCIC] got called in by the grant-awarding agency to step in and help clean this up. It’s a real need out there.”
