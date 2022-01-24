The North Country Supervisory Union will hold a Meet and Greet with the superintendent candidate finalists at NCUHS/NCCC on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Specific room assignments for the sessions will be posted at the front entrance of the North Country Career Center.

Those that attend in person will have an opportunity to meet and ask questions of the finalists for the Superintendent position that will be filled at the end of current Superintendent John Castle’s tenure.

Castle announced in November that he would leave NCSU at the end of June, one year shy of completion of his contract. Castle is to become the full-time executive director of the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, a non-profit serving the school districts in the Northeast Kingdom to support rural educators, students and communities.

Castle joined NCSU as superintendent in July 2014.

The Meet and Greet sessions will also be available online, but online participants may only be able to listen and watch. The Google Meet information is as follows:

Staff/Board Members Session:

Meeting ID - meet.google.com/wyo-akcy-cxj

Phone Numbers - 1 225-434-0380

PIN: ‪845 817 910#

Parent Session:

Meeting ID - meet.google.com/caf-ntyz-iew

Phone Numbers - 1 414-909-4542

PIN: ‪262 958 360#

If those attending in person, NCUHS/NCCCC’s COVID protocol requires mandatory masking while in the building.

Refreshments will be provided.

