NCSU, Other Schools Need Fewer Student School Days

North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent John Castle is hoping the Vermont Legislature will shorten the student school year to avoid opening union contracts. (File Photo)

Some Northeast Kingdom school districts are hoping that the Vermont Legislature will reduce the student school year by five days.

Otherwise school systems like North Country Supervisory Union will have to reopen union contracts to get through the school year.

