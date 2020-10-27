NEWPORT CITY — The North Country Supervisory Union has posted what is turning out to be a timely brochure for parents on the website about how to recognize if a child has COVID-19 or may have been exposed to it.

The brochure, called NCSU COVID-19 Symptomatic & Positive Cases Guide, walks parents and family members through scenarios to help them figure out if their child wakes up in the morning before school and has the sniffles from the common cold or symptoms from COVID-19 — and what to do next.

