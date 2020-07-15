NEWPORT CITY — Parents with children in North Country Supervisory Union schools are being asked to express their concerns about sending their youngsters back to school in late August.
NCSU Superintendent John Castle also warned parents, in a letter sent out earlier this week, that all students and staff must wear masks or face coverings while at school.
“For instance, maintaining six feet physical distancing is a recommendation — something to strive for. However, it is clear that wearing masks for all staff and all students (K-12) is a requirement,” Castle wrote.
NCSU sent out the letter to parents earlier this week, asking for feedback by Friday on the anticipated reopening of schools. Parents received a survey through the secure access school messaging service to fill out for each of their youngsters in NCSU schools.
Castle also advised parents that some of the schools in the NCSU may need to operate on a mix of remote and in-classroom instruction to achieve the recommended social distancing of six feet between students or between students and staff.
“It is possible that schools would consider a modified schedule with some days dedicated to remote instruction to minimize the number of students in the building at one time based on recommendations from the Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Health,” he wrote.
“We are confident that we can put in place all the necessary procedures and practices to return to in-person instruction. It is important to understand that we are working to mitigate the risk of transmitting the virus and cannot eliminate that risk entirely.”
Castle also warned parents that the plans for in-school learning could be forced to change.
“It is also important for families to recognize that we could have to return to remote instruction if required by the state or in reaction to a positive test in one or more of our schools.
“This could be for either a short period (one to four days) or a longer duration,” Castle wrote.
“This information is important for us to know what your concerns are and to have your direct input to ensure we can make you and your child feel comfortable and confident about returning to school. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly or to contact your school principal if you have specific questions,” Castle wrote.
“We will provide additional information on all aspects of returning to school from the supervisory union and your child’s school come the beginning of August.”
